SEE IT: Ringo Starr, Mark Hamill and more stars appear in first-ever music video for George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’

The first-ever music video for George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” certainly isn’t short on star-power.

Ringo Starr, Mark Hamill, Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer are among the big names who appear in a new video for the song, which Harrison released in 1970.

The video stars Armisen as a secret agent who runs into various celebrities during his mission throughout Los Angeles.

Taika Waititi, Joe Walsh and Jon Hamm are among the people who appear in the video, as are Harrison’s wife, Olivia, and son, Dhani.

The beloved former Beatles guitarist died at age 58 in 2001 following a battle with lung cancer.

“I was thrilled to work with the Harrisons creating a video which serves the song, and reflects the playfulness and sense of humor that George effortlessly seemed to maintain in all of his videos,” filmmaker Lance Bangs, who directed the music video, told People .

“Many of the people who contributed to the video had been fairly isolated during the pandemic, and it was a strange joy to see each other again,” Bangs told the magazine.

“My Sweet Lord” was Harrison’s first chart-topping song after the Beatles broke up. The Grammys inducted the song into its Hall of Fame in 2014.