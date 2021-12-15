Brothers arrested in fatal Virginia Beach gas station shooting

Virginia Beach police arrested two Chesapeake brothers Wednesday on charges they fatally shot a 65-year-old woman during an armed robbery at a Harris Teeter gas station.

Michael Devonte White, 29, and Darrius Cornell White, 22, are charged with first-degree murder, three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, two counts of robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

They’re being held at Virginia Beach City Jail.

Police previously issued a lookout for a car they determined the suspects drove. It was reported stolen from a neighboring jurisdiction and has since been recovered.

Police responded to the shooting at 5:13 p.m. Monday in the 4600 block of Haygood Road. The victim was identified Tuesday as Annie May Smith, of Virginia Beach. Police said she was shot during an attempted robbery.

Officers and emergency medical services personnel rendered aid before Smith died. A police spokeswoman said she did not know whether Smith was a Harris Teeter customer but confirmed that Smith was not an employee.

Smith’s family could not be reached for comment Tuesday. A sign on the front door of her home indicated occupants did not wish to speak with the media. Members of the community will host a memorial service for Smith and her family 4:30 p.m. Monday at Haygood Shopping Center. Local business owners also plan to donate funds to Smith’s family at that event.

Brandon Stokes, the owner of Haygood Skating Center, said Smith’s daughter reached out to him via Facebook after he and other business owners announced they wanted to donate to the family.

“I never met her ... ,” Stokes said. “But we all wanted to do something to say ‘We’re on your side.’”

Stokes, who lives about a half-mile from the site of the shooting, said gun violence around Haygood Shopping Center is unusual.

“Unfortunately we live in a time where you can’t even get gas without checking over your shoulder, but we’re not acting like this didn’t happen,” Stokes said. “We wanted to show everyone that we can come together and that this area is safe.”

Reverend Beth Givens from Haygood Methodist Church will lead the community in prayer and moment of silence at Monday’s event.

“This has shaken a lot of people to the core,” Givens said. “I know violence can happen anywhere, even in a community that’s pretty peaceful. It’s just been shocking.”

Givens has only led the church since July of this year, she said the community seems tight-knit.

“As a church, part of our mission is really to be a presence of love in the midst of our community,” Givens said. “Whether you’re religious or not, a tragic death has happened that has shaken a family, neighbors and a community.”

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com