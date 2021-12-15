ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Mayor-elect Bibb selects Dornat Drummond as interim police chief

By Drew Scofield
 2 days ago
Mayor-elect Justin Bibb announced Wednesday his choice for interim chief of police to replace Calvin Williams when he retires next month.

Bibb selected Deputy Chief of Police Dornat "Wayne" A. Drummond as the interim chief.

Drummond has served as deputy chief since 2014 when he was chosen for the position by Williams.

Drummond has been with the department for 32 years. He joined the command staff in 2005.

“I am honored to be selected to lead the force during this period of transition. Keeping Cleveland safe has always been my number one priority,” Drummond said in a news release.

Bibb will work to find a full replacement for Williams once he takes office on Jan. 3.

