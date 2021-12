TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. When I saw a picture of Helen, Georgia, a Bavarian village town, I knew I had to visit. Helen is in the North Georgia Mountains 90 minutes from Atlanta, though you may for a slight moment feel like you are seeing the country of Germany instead of the northeast part of the Peach State. Helen is a road trip destination, perfect for romantic getaways, girlfriend trips, multi-generational vacations, and is fun any time of the year. You’ll experience a multi-sensory overload with these hints on how to spend an amazing weekend in Helen, Georgia, an adorable town you’ll quickly fall in love with.

