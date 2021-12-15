Anna’s Daily Rock News Blah

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. -Missed last year’s Ozzy Osbourne documentary The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne? Here’s your chance to catch up on YouTube. Biography has made the entire 90-minute documentary available for free on its YouTube page. The 2020 film covers the legendary...

loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
Rolling Stone

Steve Jordan on Touring With the Stones: ‘It Was Like Being Strapped to a Rocket Ship’

Thirty-five years ago, Steve Jordan got a call from Keith Richards asking him to play drums on a new version of “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” that he was creating with Aretha Franklin. “I remembered Charlie Watts saying, ‘If you ever work outside of [the Rolling Stones], Steve Jordan’s your man,’ ” Richards wrote in his memoir Life. “It was a great session. And in my mind it was lodged that if I’m going to do anything else, it’s with Steve.” He stuck to that pledge over the years when he used Jordan in his group the X-Pensive Winos along with special projects...
American Songwriter

Behind The Song Lyrics: “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey

What if I told you the world’s favorite 1:58 AM song—“Don’t Stop Believin’”—came from a conversation between a dejected musician and his supportive parent?. Well, that’s exactly what happened with the tune and the writer of its famous chorus, Jonathan Cain, the now-71-year-old musician and longtime keyboard player and writer of the American rock band Journey.
iconvsicon.com

The Pretty Reckless Release ‘Death By Rock And Roll’ Commentary Edition

THE PRETTY RECKLESS have released a commentary version of their No.1-charting album Death By Rock And Roll. The band and producer Jonathan Wyman offer full commentary on each of the album’s tracks on this special edition, out now. Get it here. It’s a guided tour of one of the most...
udiscovermusic.com

Best Keith Richards Licks: 20 Essential Landmarks By The Human Riff

How to choose the greatest guitar licks on record by the man they call the Human Riff? Keith Richards, born on December 18, 1943, has been playing his instrument of choice in earnest since his mother Doris bought him his first guitar – a Rosetti, costing about £10 – when he was 15. He has given us a rich palette to paint with, as we present 20 of the best Keith Richards riffs.
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
arcamax.com

Lourdes Leon says 'showing skin' doesn't make you a 'hoe'

Lourdes Leon insists "showing skin" in your fashion choices doesn't make you a "hoe". The 25-year-old model - the daughter of pop icon Madonna - thinks "it's a bit ridiculous" that women are still deemed to be promiscuous, or attention seeking based on what they choose to wear. The 25-year-old...
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
HipHopDX.com

Ex-Ruthless Records Rapper Exposes Eazy-E Lawsuit They Kept Out Of 'Straight Outta Compton'

The N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton arrived in 2015 and painted a Hollywood portrait of the pioneering West Coast gangsta rap group. Considering director F. Gary Gray only had so much time to tell the story, plenty of details were left out. For starters, J.J. Fad wasn’t even mentioned despite their undeniable impact on the success of Ruthless Records and Dr. Dre’s assault on former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes was conveniently omitted, too.
soultracks.com

Stars unite around ailing Kangol Kid of UTFO

(December 12, 2021) One of our great friends, "Bowlegged Lou" George of Full Force, has updated us on the health of legendary UTFO co-founder Kangol Kid, who is hospitalized, battling colon cancer. Born Shiller Shaun Fequiere, Kangol Kid and his partners Educated Rapper (d. 2017), Doctor Ic and Mix Master...
Fox News

Peter Aykroyd, 'SNL' writer and actor, dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated writer, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and brother to Dan Aykroyd, has died at age 66. The popular sketch comedy series paid tribute to Aykroyd during this week’s episode of the show, which was hosted by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor Simu Liu. The show briefly showed a card revealing Aykroyd's death that was displayed along with a picture of him from when he was a featured player on the show from 1979-1980.
