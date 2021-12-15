ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can't find cream cheese for the holidays? Philadelphia is paying you back for the trouble

By ALEC SCHEMMEL
KTUL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — Philadelphia Cream Cheese is reimbursing customers who may not be able to get their hands on the holiday dessert ingredient this year due to supply chain disruptions. “You may not be able to find Philly to make a cheesecake. So get any other dessert on...

