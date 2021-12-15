Rikers Island witnesses 16th death of incarcerated individual this year

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The latest assessment from the federal monitor tasked with overseeing Rikers Island over the last six years finds “conditions have progressively and substantially worsened.” In recent months, state and local leaders have attempted to alleviate conditions at the city’s jail complex. Despite upgrades to the facilities, the release of some detainees and transfer of others, the monitor highlighted the root causes of the problems have yet to be addressed. Web Extra: Read The Report (.pdf) The report found a lack of competency and a void in leadership resulted in more than 2,000 assaults on staff, a record number of detainee...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO