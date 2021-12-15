Audi recall: Water can enter computer, reducing engine power

Ford is in the midst of making major changes in South America following its decision to end production in Brazil back in January after losing roughly $12 billion over the last decade. That process included launching a bevy of new products in countries including Argentina, which has seen the 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid arrive a couple of months ago, as did its more off-road-focused brethren, the 2021 F-150 Raptor, joining the Ford Mondeo Hybrid Titanium, Ford Mustang Mach 1, 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat Luxury 5.0L 4×4 AT, and 2022 Ford Maverick, which just launched last month. Now, the automaker is following up those vehicle launches with a new vehicle rental app called Ford Go.
