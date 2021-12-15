ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Player Development Position with Preds is Perfect Role for Scuderi

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe may not have realized it at the time, but Rob Scuderi's entire hockey career was preparing him for his current role. All the Predators defense development coach has to do is glance at his title - especially a singular word - and it hits him. "The title of...

markerzone.com

STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#Predators
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
NHL

Sunday's Game Against Toronto Postponed

The NHL has announced additional postponed games related to COVID-19 safety measures, including Sunday's Kraken home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. A makeup date for the Toronto-Seattle contest is yet to be determined. For any fans who have tickets for Sunday's Dec. 19 game, the tickets will be valid...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
NHL

Theodore - 12/19

NHL
KREX

Forsberg, Preds beat Avs 5-2 as both teams battle COVID

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had two goals and an assist and the Nashville Predators beat the streaking Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Thursday night in a game between rosters wrecked by COVID-19 outbreaks. Tanner Jeannot scored and added an assist, and Roman Josi and Mattias Ekholm also scored. Juuse Saros made 24 saves to […]
NHL
NHL

Predators Shut Down Through Holiday Break

NEW YORK (Dec. 18, 2021) - The National Hockey League announced today that, due to concern for a rising number of positive cases as well as the potential for continued COVID spread in the coming days, the Nashville Predators' games will be postponed at least through the scheduled completion of the League's Holiday Break in the schedule on Dec. 26.
NHL
CBS Boston

All Boston Bruins Games Postponed Through December 26

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26. The announcement was made Saturday “as a result of additional positive cases and concern with the continued spread of COVID-19.” Training facilities will also be closed until further notice. On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina will need to be rescheduled as well. Tickets for that will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which is yet to be determined. As of Friday, the team’s COVID list included Oskar Steen, captain Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Craig Smith, Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, and Anton Blidh.
NHL

