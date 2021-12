When it comes to K-pop, you’re either a fan or you don’t know about it yet. That is mainly because within the genre, there are so many subgenres that would eventually appeal to the general public. From hip hop to pop rock, all the way to R&B, there is a little something for everyone. I mean, let’s face it, isn’t that how you became a K-pop fan?

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO