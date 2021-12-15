ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester Bay City Update + Community Meeting

The developers of Dorchester Bay City – a large scale 36 acre project coming to the old Bay Side Expo – have revealed some new details of the plan.

New plans filled with the Boston Planning and Development Agency show an additional three buildings that will feature retail, commercial and research space. According to the Dorchester Reporter, the Boston Teacher’s Union has come to an agreement to sell its headquarters to the developer. With the addition of the BTU parcel, Dorchester Bay City will have three new buildings with 188 residential units, 390,000 square feet of office and research space, and 17,300 square feet of retail and commercial space.

Breakdown of the original Bayside Site and 2 Morrissey Site

Bayside Site

  • 1,455 residential units
  • 2,163,000 sf office/research space
  • 139,000 sf retail/restaurant space
  • 10 development blocks

2 Morrissey Site

  • 285 residential units
  • 1,845,000 sf office/research space
  • 16,000 sf retail/restaurant space
  • 7 development blocks

A virtual meeting on this project will be hosted by the Boston Planning and Development Agency on Wednesday, December 15th at 6 p.m. You can learn how to join this meeting here.

History of the land

This land has not been without controversy. To refresh your memory, this lot of land was considered a potential spot for the Olympic Village as part of Boston 2024 and just recently Bob Kraft was hoping for a New England Revolution soccer stadium. The proposal was shutdown after lack of transparency and input from the public and local elected officials.

This property is right across the way from the new development taking over the Boston Globe site on Morrissey Blvd. in addition to the renovation of the Mary Ellen McCormack Housing Development.

Finger’s crossed they fix the rotary from hell!

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

