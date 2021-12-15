ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Feminist author bell hooks dies at 69

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ThYFx_0dNfsiO400

bell hooks, a renowned feminist author and critic, has died at the age of 69, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

According to a press release from her niece Ebony Motely, hooks had been ill and was surrounded by family and loved ones when she died.

Hooks was born as Gloria Jean Watkins in Hopkinsville, Ky., in 1952.

After attending segregated schools during her childhood, Watkins graduated from Stanford University and earned her master’s degree in English and a doctorate in literature from the universities of Wisconsin and California at Santa Cruz, according to the Herald-Leader.

Hooks adopted her great-grandmother’s name as her pen name in lowercase letters, saying in a prior interview she choose the name in order to emphasize the “substance of books, not who I am.”

In 1981, hooks published her first book, called “Ain’t I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism.” She went on to author more than 40 books and essays that range from topics including feminism, racism, culture, politics, gender roles, love and spirituality.

She returned back to her native Kentucky in 2004 to teach classes at Berea College, and six years later the school opened the “bell hooks Institute,” housing her collection of contemporary African-American art, personal artifacts, and copies of her books published in various languages.

Hooks’s institute has attracted a plethora of visitors including actress Emma Watson, philosopher Cornel West and women’s rights activist Gloria Steinem, the Herald-Leader reported.

In an interview, hooks said she wants her work to be known as “healing.”

“I want my work to be about healing,” she said. “I am a fortunate writer because every day of my life practically I get a letter, a phone call from someone who tells me how my work has transformed their life.”

A celebration of hooks’s life will be announced at a later time, the Herald-Leader noted.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

bell hooks obituary

A trailblazing cultural theorist and activist, public intellectual, teacher and feminist writer, bell hooks, who has died of kidney failure aged 69, authored around 40 books in a career spanning more than four decades. Exploring the intersecting oppressions of gender, race and class, her writings additionally reflected her concerns with issues related to art, history, sexuality, psychology and spirituality, ultimately with love at the heart of community healing.
CELEBRITIES
The New Yorker

The Revolutionary Writing of bell hooks

Before she became bell hooks, one of the great cultural critics and writers of the twentieth century, and before she inspired generations of readers—especially Black women—to understand their own axis-tilting power, she was Gloria Jean Watkins, daughter of Rosa Bell and Veodis Watkins. hooks, who died on Wednesday, was raised in Hopkinsville, a small, segregated town in Kentucky. Everything she would become began there. She was born in 1952 and attended segregated schools up until college; it was in the classroom that she, eager to learn, began glimpsing the liberatory possibilities of education. She loved movies, yet the ways in which the theatre made us occasionally captive to small-mindedness and stereotype compelled her to wonder if there were ways to look (and talk) back at the screen’s moving images. Growing up, her father was a janitor and her mother worked as a maid for white families; their work, rife with minor indignities, brought into focus the everyday power of an impolite glare, or rolling your eyes. A new world is born out of such small gestures of resistance—of affirming your rightful space.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ARTnews

bell hooks, Essential Writer on Black Art and Feminism, Dies at 69

bell hooks, a writer and thinker whose texts about Black art, feminism, and identity that inspired legions within academia and far beyond, has died. Berea College, the Kentucky school where hooks was a professor and where there is an institute in her name, said she had died at 69 on Wednesday. The Washington Post reported that the cause of death was end-stage renal failure. Since the ’70s, hooks had been writing essential essays and poetry on an array of topics, many of them pertaining to the inner lives of Black women and to her own experiences. These essays were influential not...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

A life in quotes: bell hooks

Bell hooks, the feminist author, poet, theorist and cultural critic, has died at the age of 69 at her home in Berea, Kentucky. Her works, including Ain’t I a Woman: Black Women and Feminism, All About Love, Bone Black, Feminist Theory and Communion: The Female Search for Love, were beacons for a generation of writers and thinkers in academia and beyond.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
TIME

bell hooks Wasn't Afraid to Burn It All Down and Begin Again

bell hooks was a radical feminist, a scholar and author who spent the ‘90s publishing about a book a year. She was a poet, a mentor, a professor and an icon whose influence is immeasurable. When I was 19 and began talking back to hip-hop in my own essays and articles, I’d cite her again and again. I fought to have my name published in lowercase letters like hers. I wanted to be incisive and battle-ready when I wrote.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Conversation U.S.

bell hooks will never leave us – she lives on through the truth of her words

I was introduced to the work of bell hooks for the first time when I was 14 years old, sitting on my Nana’s porch, complaining about the mosquitoes and the heat. My Nana, who was probably frustrated by my endless complaints about being bored, stuck a copy of “Ain’t I A Woman” in my hand and told me just to “shut up and read.” I remember that summer because after I read that book, all we talked about was bell hooks and who she was and who I wanted to be. I said then that I wanted to be a writer,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gloria Jean
Person
Gloria Steinem
Person
Cornel West
Person
Bell Hooks
Person
Emma Watson
NME

Music world reacts to death of award-winning author and activist bell hooks

The music world is paying tribute to award-winning author and activist bell hooks, who has died aged 69. Her death was confirmed on Wednesday (December 15) by Berea College, where she founded the bell hooks Institute. She passed away at her home in Berea, Kentucky, after an extended illness. “Berea...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Kathleen Hanna, Screaming Females & more musicians pay tribute to bell hooks

Visionary feminist author, activist, and teacher bell hooks, born Gloria Jean Watkins, has passed away at the age of 69. Her family confirmed the news, writing in a press release that they are "deeply saddened at the passing of our beloved sister on December 15, 2021. The family honored her request to transition at home with family and friends by her side."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lowercase Letters#Stanford University#Berea College#Bell Hooks Institute#African American
freelibrary.org

bell hooks and picture books

You may know bell hooks for her innovative and tranformative works in literature, poetry and feminist studies. written by bell hooks; illustrated by Chris Raschka. Celebrates the joy and beauty of nappy hair. Nominated for an NAACP Image Award, here is a buoyantly fun read aloud brimming with playful and powerful affirmations.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thelily.com

Black women share what bell hooks taught them about feminism

Raquel Willis first encountered bell hooks as an undergraduate student at the University of Georgia. She remembers the first book she was assigned for class — “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center.” It wasn’t long before Willis began seeking hooks’s work out on her own.
SOCIETY
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wrtv.com

'America's most racist town' works to erase stains of hatred

A man kneels next to Sullivan’s Pharmacy in Harrison, Arkansas’ downtown business district. In his right hand, he has a painting easel as he uses his left hand to carefully paint the word “Tunica” between two bricks on the side of the building. The man paints...
HARRISON, AR
TIME

The ‘First Thanksgiving’ Story Covers Up the All Too Real Violence in Early America

The 17th century is having a moment. In 2019, the world observed the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in Virginia. This year marks 400 years since English Pilgrims and Wampanoags allegedly sat down to a three-day feast in territory the immigrants called Plymouth. These events have drawn extraordinary public attention . But each only makes sense when seen in the context of a century that defined enduring aspects of American life, especially European colonists’ efforts to take possession of Indigenous lands.
SOCIETY
The Hill

The Hill

413K+
Followers
50K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy