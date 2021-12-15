ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS' Jimin breaks social media with his long-haired photos on Weverse

By Lily_Chims
allkpop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTS's main dancer and lead vocalist Jimin impresses fans yet again with his new look. BTS' Jimin is an idol greatly adored by fans everywhere, and whenever he is not active on social media, there's always a concerted effort to try and reel him in. This is what happened on the...

www.allkpop.com

Elite Daily

BTS Shared Silly Photos Of Jin To Celebrate His Birthday

ARMYs from all across the world are paying tribute to Jin for his 29th birthday, and the outpouring of love is so adorable. The BTS singer turned 29 on Saturday, Dec. 4, and naturally, his fellow band members celebrated the big day on social media. BTS' tweets for Jin's 29th birthday include the sweetest photos and videos of the crew's oldest member.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

More media reports highlight BTS's Jimin in BTS' #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA concert

Jimin has attracted a lot of attention all through BTS's trip to Los Angeles, USA. This attention got particularly conspicuous in the duration of the four-night #PTD_ON_STAGE_LAconcert, beginning November 27 till December 3. Jimin's performance became the highlight of the show, as seen from the many fan reactions, who confessed to having been bias-wrecked completely by Jimin. Celebrities all around the world also kept posting videos and photos of Jimin from the concert on their social media platforms, some having attended the concert just to see him. The case was no different on the part of the media. There were several reports on the concert by different media outlets, both South Korean and international, whereby Jimin is specifically mentioned for his incredible stage presence and his star power. Such reports are still being seen from an increasing number of media houses.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

BTS Jimin's "Permission To Dance" video becomes MAMA 2021's TikTok Favorite Moment even as he garners more achievements on Twitter and Instagram

On the 20th of August, BTS, through their official TikTok channel, released a series of videos that featured the members dancing to their hit song Permission to Dance. The first of the videos was one by Jimin. The main dancer showed his smooth and relaxed moves in a stadium, quickly attracting the attention of viewers. The video set the record for most viewed and liked TikTok by a Korean individual during its first 24 hours with 26.8 Million views and 5.9 Million likes. The video now has 9.5 Million likes and 55.3 Million views on the platform.
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

How international and Korean fans understood J-Hope differently after seeing his comment on Weverse

On December 14, BTS's Jimin posted a photo on Weverse that caught the attention of the members as well as his fans. The photo showed Jimin getting a haircut showing long hair that came up to his chin with highlights. BTS members gathered their attention to the photo, with member V sharing the photo on his Instagram and J-Hope leaving a comment on Weverse.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

BTS's Jimin selected as the idol who best suits Nike padding advertisements in DC Inside survey

Park Jimin is an idol whose beautiful visuals and well-toned physique qualify him as the perfect model for all types of fashion brands. On the 4th of December, BTS' Jimin was selected as the most stylish Male Idol that suits Nike padding advertisements well. In a week-long poll by the Korean site Exciting DC Inside, Jimin took the lead with 11,348 votes (70.14%) out of all 16,178 votes cast.
BEAUTY & FASHION
allkpop.com

BTS's Jimin continues to show his brand power and popularity in Japan as his GQ cover magazine ranks on the Yahoo Japan official online store

Vogue Korea and GQ Korea collaborated and released a special magazine for the January New Year issue to mark the beginning of the year 2022. BTS was selected to be on the cover of this special edition issue, which was to consist of 8 different covers, including individual member covers for the seven members of BTS and a group cover. Data recorded from Yahoo's official online store in Japan as of December 6th showed that Jimin's cover magazine was the only individual cover marked as popular in sales on the site, apart from the group cover, further emphasizing his popularity in the country.
CELEBRITIES

