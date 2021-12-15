ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Police: woman shoots ex-boyfriend during break-in

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j2OvB_0dNfsBSD00

HOUSTON — Police in Houston, Texas, say a man tried to break into his ex-girlfriend’s house, but she shot him.

Investigators say the man used a concrete paver to break through a glass door into his ex’s apartment, where the woman was inside with her new boyfriend, KTRK reported.

Investigators say the man chased the victim through the apartment, before she grabbed a gun and opened fire, KHOU reported. The man was shot three times and tried to run before collapsing in the apartment complex.

Police said the suspect is expected to survive and will likely face charges for the break-in, but the ex-girlfriend is unlikely to face any, WTRK reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Kim Potter on Daunte Wright death: 'I'm sorry it happened'

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright told jurors at her manslaughter trial on Friday that she "didn't want to hurt anybody" that day, saying during sometimes tearful testimony that she shouted a warning about using her Taser on Wright after she saw fear in a fellow officer's face.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Action News Jax

FHP: Lake City woman hit by a car, run over by a semi

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A 48-year-old Lake City woman was killed after being hit by separate drivers Friday night. The Florida Highway Patrol said a white vehicle, believed to be a Ford sedan or small pickup truck, was traveling on U.S. 90 near NE Moody Court when it hit the victim who was standing on the road.
LAKE CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ktrk#Khou#Wtrk#Cox Media Group
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
79K+
Followers
78K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy