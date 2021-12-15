Boys & Girls Clubs site closes after Baker Mayfield tests positive for COVID

The Elyria South Club of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio has been closed for the remainder of the week after a charity event was hosted there Monday by Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.

Mayfield and his wife Emily hosted their annual "Passing the Joy" event at the Elyria South Club Monday afternoon where they distributed gift bags to around 75 children from the Boys & Girls Clubs while holding a holiday party with food and games.

Heading into the event, masks were required and temperatures were checked upon arrival.

Mayfield tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday, one day after the event, but on Wednesday, Mayfield tested positive.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio said when they were informed of Mayfield's positive test, they informed the parents and family members of the children who attended Monday's event.

Additionally, out of precaution, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio has closed the Elyria South Club for the remainder of the week for a deep cleaning and to limit any further exposure to the virus.

