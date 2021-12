The Minnesota State Community and Technical College is looking to make a big impact with small changes, and they are starting in an unlikely place—their public restrooms. When Sean Anderson, Dean of Students at the Minnesota State Community and Technical College, was sent a promotional email from Aunt Flow, a company devoted to helping schools and businesses provide free menstrual products at their in-person locations, he immediately forwarded it to Madison Jansky, the Associate Director of Equity and Inclusion to see what she thought of the idea.

