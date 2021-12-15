Give the Gift of Holiday Safety: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

DENVER (CBS4)– If current trends continue, this could be the deadliest year on Colorado roads in nearly two decades. And that has some worried as we head into the holiday celebrating season. (credit: CBS) The Colorado Department of Transportation has seen a 15% increase in DUI traffic deaths this year. On Friday, CDOT, Uber, and Argonaut Liquors teamed up for the “Ultimate Party Host” campaign. They handed out $15 Uber ride credits to Argonaut customers as they came in to stock up for those holiday parties. (credit: CBS) Riders can share the code HOLIDAYSAFE2 with their guests to make sure they get home safely. “No party host wants to host a party that ends in tragedy, that’s why it’s so important to get these codes to keep your friends and family safe,” said CDOT Traffic Safety Communication Manager Sam Cole.(credit: CBS) The campaign has already handed out $10,000 worth of ride credits. They can be used anywhere in Colorado this month.

COLORADO STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO