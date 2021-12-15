ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Give the Gift of Holiday Safety: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

By Tyler Barker
Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The holiday season is underway and with gathering restrictions eased this year, experts are projecting increased traffic on our roads this December compared to last year. This holiday season, the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway...

