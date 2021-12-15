ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why CMC Materials Stock Soared on Wednesday

By Daniel Sparks
Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe deal is expected to close by the second half of next year. Entegris expects the acquisition of CMC to be significantly accretive to its adjusted earnings per share. There may be meaningful revenue synergies as well. What happened. Shares of semiconductor materials supplier CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) jumped sharply...

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Why Rivian Stock Crashed Today

Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) fell on Friday, following the release of the electric vehicle (EV) upstart's first quarterly results as a public company. As of 1:50 p.m. ET, Rivian's stock price was down more than 10%. So what. The EV maker delivered the first of its R1T pickup trucks...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 2 Dow Stocks Smacked Down the Market Friday

Markets were generally lower, led by the Dow. Goldman Sachs cost the Dow more than 100 points. Home Depot was also a big loser. Friday was a poor end to an up-and-down week on Wall Street. Investors didn't seem comfortable heading into the height of holiday season with uncertainties about the COVID-19 pandemic, monetary policy, and the broader global economy on their minds. As a result, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) posted substantial losses, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) managed to finish close to unchanged.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmc#Stock#Cmc Materials Lrb#Ccmp#Entegris Lrb#Entg#Cmc Materials
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For CMC Materials

Within the last quarter, CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, CMC Materials has an average price target of $174.75 with a high of $200.00 and a low of $152.00.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

For five long days, it looked like the stock of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) could do no right, falling steadily day after day. But yesterday, analysts at KeyBanc threw it a lifeline. KeyBanc noted strong demand for cloud computing services and that sales of Nvidia's semiconductors (which help with cloud computing) seemed to participate in that growth. That caused Nvidia shares to break their five-day losing streak on Wednesday, closing the day 7.5% higher.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rose 4.53% to $294.80 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.07% to 15,169.68 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Moderna Inc. closed $202.69 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Before 2022

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is one of the largest enterprise software companies, and it's led the customer relationship management (CRM) industry for eight consecutive years. As businesses continue to struggle with macroeconomic headwinds related labor shortages and supply chain disruptions, staying on good terms with customers will be crucial. In this Backstage...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy for 2022

SoFi Technologies is a fintech player with exploding member growth. StoneCo is a Brazilian payment processor that fell hard after making some misguided loans, but its core business is stronger than ever. Amyris is a biotechnology company quickly cornering the market for sustainably sourced health and beauty products. If investing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 Fast-Growing Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

High-growth tech stocks were popular among billionaire investors in the third quarter. Despite a return of volatility on Wall Street over the past couple of weeks, it looks like it will be another special year for equities. Through Wednesday, Dec. 15, the widely followed S&P 500 had logged 67 record-closing highs in 2021. Its year-to-date return of 25% has also more than doubled its average annual total return of 11%, including dividends, since 1980.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX
Motley Fool

4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

Tobacco giant, Philip Morris International, offers a 5.4% yield with room to expand in the years ahead. Midstream stocks, Magellan Midstream Partners and Enterprise Products Partners, have massive 9% payouts. Casino real estate investment trust, VICI Properties, can provide investors with a well-covered 5.2% yield. It's been proven that reinvested...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares moved upwards by 3.29% to $2.51 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Orbital Energy Group's trading volume reached 286.3K shares. This is 11.47% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.2 million. Akerna...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Pinterest Stock Jumped on Friday

Despite its gain today, shares are still down 44% year to date. The stock's price-to-sales ratio is less than a third of what it was earlier this year. Shares of visual search and media company Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) jumped on Friday. The stock was up nearly 6% as of 3 p.m. ET.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy