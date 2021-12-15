ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rafael Benitez pleads for more time so he can fix Everton’s long-term problems

By PA Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverton manager Rafael Benitez insists he cannot be expected to...

Sporting News

Why Arsenal's Aubameyang was stripped of captain's armband by Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has taken a strong and decisive measure by removing striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the club captaincy after his 'latest disciplinary breach.'. The club announced the decision on Dec. 14, with the breach cited as the reason for the decision. The Gabon international was previously dropped by...
Jarrad Branthwaite punishes Chelsea as Everton snatch point at Stamford Bridge

Profligate Chelsea conceded vital ground in the Premier League title race by slipping to a sub-standard 1-1 draw with callow Everton at Stamford Bridge. Teenage defender Jarrad Branthwaite netted his first Everton goal to plunder a draw for the injury-hit Toffees, stunning a Chelsea outfit missing a clutch of senior players through Covid-19.
BBC

Everton: Vitaliy Mykolenko of Dynamo Kyiv interests Rafael Benitez

Everton are interested in Dynamo Kyiv and Ukraine defender Vitaliy Mykolenko. The 22-year-old, who faced England at Euro 2020, plays mostly as a left-back and is one of several players Everton are monitoring with the January transfer window looming. Manager Rafael Benitez has dropped left-back Lucas Digne for recent games...
BBC

Chelsea 1-1 Everton: Rafael Benitez delighted with 'great point'

Everton manager Rafa Benitez says his players did "everything they could" to earn themselves a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Watch highlights of the midweek Premier League action on Match of the Day on Thursday 16 December at 23:35 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
The Independent

Bruno Lage dismisses suggestions it is a good time to be playing Chelsea

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage dismissed suggestions this is the right time to take on Chelsea as he revealed Fabio Silva and Yerson Mosquera have tested positive for coronavirus.Chelsea sat atop the Premier League at the start of the month but are now below Manchester City and Liverpool in the standings after a mini-blip that has seen the European champions take four points from their last three games.Yet Lage, whose eighth-placed Wolves are only five points adrift of the top-four, is wary of drawing any confidence from the Blues’ recent run ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s side’s scheduled visit to Molineux...
The Independent

Chelsea’s system short-circuited against Everton and is in need of a reset

After a match spent furiously huffing and puffing from his technical area, berating his side’s every poor decision and wasted pass in a constant monologue, Thomas Tuchel was finally lost for words. “Today is a freak result for this kind of match,” he protested. “So where to start? Where to point the finger?”In truth though, for all Chelsea’s relentless, almost machine-like success under the German, the pain of their inexplicable draw against an injury-stricken Everton was achingly familiar. A system ordinarily and obsessively fine-tuned to perfection, there is no escaping that Tuchel’s side has been short-circuiting in recent...
fourfourtwo.com

Aston Villa v Burnley postponed after more Covid-19 cases in the Villa squad

Aston Villa’s match against Burnley has been postponed after more positive Covid cases in the Villa squad, the Premier League has announced. The postponement leaves only one Premier League match remaining from the six that were scheduled to take place on Saturday, with Leeds against Arsenal in the late kick-off the only surviving fixture.
The Independent

Premier League resists calls to suspend weekend games despite coronavirus issues

The Premier League resisted calls to suspend all matches this weekend after postponing five fixtures due to coronavirus outbreaks.Manchester United’s match against Brighton on Saturday was the first to be called off due to Covid-19 issues before a further four games followed suit.Southampton’s game with Brentford Crystal Palace’s visit to Watford, West Ham’s clash with Norwich, and Sunday’s meeting between Everton and Leicester at Goodison Park also need to be rearranged.The #PL Board has postponed a further four matches due to be played this weekend because of an increase in positive COVID-19 casesFull details: https://t.co/9rUcsajUAj#SOUBRE | #WATCRY | #WHUNOR...
The Independent

Booing happens – Thomas Tuchel won’t take flak from Chelsea fans personally

Thomas Tuchel has vowed not to take Chelsea fans’ frustrations personally as the boss bids to lift the Blues out of a mini slump.Chelsea have slipped four points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table after recording just three wins across their last seven top-flight outings.The Blues will face Wolves at Molinuex on Sunday, provided the Stamford Bridge squad pass Saturday’s Covid tests in sufficient numbers.NG. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/uvy12S3xZh— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 18, 2021And Tuchel remains adamant the results will swing back in the right direction, given his side’s continued positive performances.Chelsea were booed off by some fans...
AFP

Arsenal thrive despite Aubameyang row as Premier League's Covid crisis deepens

Arsenal showed they can thrive without axed star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the Gunners moved into fourth place in the Premier League with a 2-0 win against West Ham, while the top-flight's coronavirus crisis deepened on Wednesday. Arsenal are one point above fifth-placed West Ham after a second successive victory eased the drama surrounding Mikel Arteta's decision to strip Gabon forward Aubameyang of the club captaincy.
