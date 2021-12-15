Director Says Without Robin Williams, There’ll Never Be a Mrs. Doubtfire 2

Despite its place of honor in the Gen-X nostalgia zone — among Pretty Woman and Mean Girls and Moulin Rouge! — Chris Columbus’s movie Mrs. Doubtfire is not an obvious candidate for musical adaptation. Something in it, though, sang out to Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick, the composer-lyricist brothers behind the frequently hilarious Something Rotten!, and their book-writing collaborator John O’Farrell (Karey co-wrote the script). They’ve made an adaptation of an adaptation, since the screenplay was based on Anne Fine’s novel Alias Madame Doubtfire, but much of what you’ll remember from the movie — if you are of an age to remember it — will be the wild spill of improvisation by Robin Williams, whose quick-draw wisecracks gave it its thrill. The plot follows a divorced dad, Daniel, whose anguish at being separated from his children leads him to dress up as a Scotswoman and get hired as nanny to his kids. Seems creepy, but Williams made it seem somehow pure and delicate. The experience of playing the soft-voiced Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel how to discipline his children and himself — how to listen, how to partner, how to parent. Williams cooed, “Oh, poppet,” at us and twinkled tearily through his latex mask, and a generation fell hard.

