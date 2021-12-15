ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Director Says Without Robin Williams, There’ll Never Be a Mrs. Doubtfire 2

By Mike Julianelle
The Dad
The Dad
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some performers are irreplaceable. No matter how good someone is at impersonation and mimicry, there’s an ineffable quality to the biggest stars that can’t be replicated. One such star is a comic legend, Robin Williams. Williams passed away a few years ago after a battle with mental...

