ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

ECU to celebrate fall graduates Friday in Minges Coliseum

By ECU News Services
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47wllN_0dNfoUYG00

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University will host two in-person commencement ceremonies on Friday in Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum to celebrate approximately 1,850 members of the fall Class of 2021.

Matt Slate, Class of 1996, will be the keynote speaker at the ceremonies.

“We are excited to welcome graduates and their friends and families to celebrate this special moment on campus. They have worked so hard to get to this day and they deserve to be celebrated for their accomplishments,” said ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers.

Commencement ceremonies at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. will be grouped by colleges to accommodate the number of graduates and guests. A livestream of the event will be available to students and their families who are unable to attend or choose not to attend the in-person celebration. The link to the livestream will be posted on the commencement website and become active Friday morning.

Colleges in the 9 a.m. ceremony include the College of Business, College of Fine Arts and Communication, and Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences.

The 1 p.m. ceremony will include the College of Allied Health Sciences, Brody School of Medicine, College of Engineering and Technology, College of Health and Human Performance, and College of Nursing.

All participants and guests are required to wear a face covering/mask while indoors. Additional information can be found at https://commencement.ecu.edu/ .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

ECU celebrates the class of 2021 during two in-person ceremonies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After a year of uncertainty due to COVID, East Carolina University held its in-person fall graduation ceremonies on Friday celebrating the class of 2021. One ceremony took place at 9 a.m. and the other at 1 p.m. Families and friends traveled from all over to cheer on nearly 2,000 students that […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Two dozen student-athletes earn degrees from ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Two dozen current and former East Carolina University student-athletes have completed requirements for and will receive their degrees during the 113th fall commencement ceremonies Friday.   Morgan Everett, a senior on the women’s soccer team, is the lone member of the group to receive a postgraduate degree, earning a Master of Communication. The list of degree […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Richmond beats NC State for first time in program history

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Grant Golden scored 19 points, Jacob Gilyard had 13 points and 10 assists for the senior’s fourth career double-double, and Richmond won its fourth straight in beating N.C. State 83-74 at the Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout on Friday night. Richmond (7-4) beat N.C. State for the first time in program […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Education
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
WNCT

Holiday cheer: Greenville’s own ‘MrBeast’ leaves nearly $1,000 tip for nursing school server at Sup Dogs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville’s own and a famous YouTuber gave a nursing student an early Christmas gift.   Jimmy Donalson, also known as “MrBreast” on YouTube, stopped by Sup Dogs in Greenville and gave his server, Hannah, who is also a nursing student a tip of almost $1,000.   View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sup Dogs (@supdogsrestaurant) YouTube star, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Havelock names Raleigh official as newest city manager

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Chris McGee, who has worked since 2009 in different roles in Raleigh, has been named the new city manager of Havelock. City officials said in a press release that McGee’s first day on the job will be Jan. 18. McGee began his career with the City of Raleigh in March 2009 […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Mayor Don Hardy spreads holiday cheer with food drive in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – On Friday, Kinston Mayor Don Hardy hosted a food drive event at Grainger Stadium. The food drive was a collaborative effort, partnering with United Health Care and other organizations and volunteers. Cars lined up at 10 a.m. waiting for food to be given out. This allows the community to have something […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

If you’re gonna hit the links this weekend, here’s some great golf courses to play

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Great golf courses are judged as such due in large part to three major factors: greens, hazards, and the properties themselves. Other layering affects these calls, too—from turf quality to routing to clubhouse amenities and even the area’s climate or other attractions. Stacker compiled a list of the highest golf courses in […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecu#Commencement Ceremony#College Of Nursing#East Carolina University#Brody School Of Medicine#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Mucius beats buzzer, Wake Forest edges Charlotte 82-79

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Mucius hit the winning 3-pointer with time running out and Wake Forest defeated Charlotte 82-79 on Friday night in the Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout. On the decisive play, Alondes Williams drove the left side of the lane, drew a double-team, then passed over the top of the defense to […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Liberty surges past East Carolina, 74-64

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Darius McGhee scored 27 points and Liberty outscored East Carolina by 13 in the second half Friday afternoon on the way to a 74-64 non-conference victory at the Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout inside the Spectrum Center. The Pirates (8-3) held a three-point lead at the break, but shot just 32 percent […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

North Carolina unemployment rate falls to 3.9% in November

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s jobless rate for November fell to 3.9%, the state Commerce Department announced on Friday, as employment surged by one measurement released by the agency. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, which compares to 4.1% in October, continued its year-plus long decline after the state’s economy shook off the tightest COVID-19 lockdown and […]
ECONOMY
WNCT

BCCC honor society raises $1500 for Ruth’s House

WASHINGTON, N.C.— Gamma Beta Phi, Beaufort County Community College’s honor society, raised $1467 for Ruth’s House, a local organization offering shelter to those fleeing domestic violence and offering counseling and court advocacy for those individuals. Students solicited donations of prizes from local businesses and raffled off packages of gift certificates and gift cards. Every year, […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow County Health Department says if you plan to travel, do so safely

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The holidays are right around the corner and after the Omicron variant was found in Pitt County Thursday, the Onslow County Health Department says if you plan to travel, do so safely.  Health department Child Health and Immunization Nursing Supervisor and Vaccine Coordinator, Whitney Jezek said if you don’t have to travel anytime soon, don’t. But if you do, make […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Staiti’s OT stop helps No. 17 Georgia beat No. 2 NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Coach Joni Taylor watched her 17th-ranked Georgia team respond without panic or jitters when its big lead vanished in front of a hostile crowd. In fact, the Bulldogs couldn’t have been much tougher in critical moments Thursday night, from hitting a game-extending huge shot to coming up with a winning defensive […]
GEORGIA STATE
WNCT

Virus woes cancel Ohio St-Kentucky showdown, other games

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rising coronavirus concerns hit college basketball on Thursday, with officials calling off two Top 25 men’s games this weekend. The game between No. 15 Ohio State and No. 21 Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas was canceled because of positive COVID-19 results within the Buckeyes program. Kentucky said […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WNCT

Loose llama no longer at large in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The llama that escaped Red Dog Farm early last month has been recaptured after 5 weeks on the (l)lam(a). The llama was captured in High Point by High Point Animal Services after apparently escaping its home. He was relocated to Red Dog Farm while they looked for his owners, but […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WNCT

That cup of joe may just be the holy grail of beauty

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Calling all coffee lovers! If you believe that java is only good for drinking, you may have just been doing it wrong. Coffee has many benefits. Meet Nora Tobin, a coffee connoisseur who is a performance enhancement and executive coach, nutrition specialist and CEO of Nora’s Naturals. Her company has developed […]
NFL
WNCT

WNCT

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy