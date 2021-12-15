Teen shot to death in high school parking lot after basketball game, Virginia cops say

The man who addressed a student as “bro” from behind a closed classroom door during the Michigan school shooting on Tuesday, sparking panic among students who thought it could be the shooter trying to trick them into letting him in, was actually a police officer. A viral video from inside Oxford High School showed students cowering inside a classroom when a man knocks on the door and says: “Sheriff’s office. It’s safe to come out.” Inside, a person tells the man they aren’t going to risk it, and the man at the door replies: “It’s okay... Open the door. It’s all right, bro.” The man’s casual language sparks a panic among the students, with one teen boy remarking: “He said bro... Red flag.” The teens then rush to the window and escape the classroom. The video went viral as people speculated that it was the shooter, but Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters that it was a law enforcement official who used casual language in an attempt to make the students feel more at ease. Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of shooting four students dead and wounding seven.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 16 DAYS AGO