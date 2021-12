Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Johnson & Johnson — Shares of Johnson & Johnson fell 2.2% after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for Covid-19 over the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Thursday. The CDC confirmed 54 cases of people developing blood clots and showing low blood platelet levels after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Moderna shares gained nearly 3%. Pfizer lost 2.7%, however, after it said it would amend its study with BioNTech of its Covid-19 vaccine in children between 6 months and under 5 years of age.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO