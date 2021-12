(TNS) Kansas State do-it-all running back Matthew “Deuce” Vaughn was rewarded for his versatility on Monday with selection to the Associated Press All-America first team. Vaughn, a 5-foot-6, 172-pound sophomore from Round Rock, Texas, was chosen as an all-purpose player, based on his accomplishments both as a runner and receiver. He becomes the first Wildcat named a first-team AP All-American since receiver Jordy Nelson in 2007.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO