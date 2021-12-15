ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: Manchester United hit with 19 positive Covid cases as club wrestles with scale of outbreak

By James Ducker,
Telegraph
 2 days ago

The scale of the Covid-19 outbreak at Manchester United can be revealed with 19 positive cases recorded across players and staff at the club, Telegraph Sport has learnt. United’s Premier League game at Brentford on Tuesday night was postponed after the club were forced to shut down first-team operations at their...

