Best Owen Gun loadout in Warzone Pacific

rockpapershotgun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Owen Gun packs a punch with close-range headshots, so this loadout aims to make it a bit more accurate while increasing the fire rate and ammo capacity. This will help you face multiple enemies at once, making it a viable choice against enemy squads in Caldera. Muzzle: Recoil...

www.rockpapershotgun.com

gamingintel.com

Best Volk Loadout for Caldera – Warzone Pacific

Make sure you don’t miss this one – the Volk loadout is one of the best guns in Caldera, Warzone Pacific. Get your class ready, as the Volk (aka the Volkssturmgewehr) is one of the best guns in Warzone Pacific. If you’re looking for an Assault Rifle with...
VIDEO GAMES
invenglobal.com

[Guide] Best MAC-10 loadout in Warzone Pacific Season 1

The MAC-10's absolute competence is set to continue in Warzone Pacific Season 1, though it isn't quite the dominant force it once was. This submachine gun is capable of devastating enemies up close, with its best-in-class time-to-kill and relatively easy to control recoil. When set up correctly, this is the best short-range weapon in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Best Akimbo Top Break Pistol Loadout for Caldera – Warzone Pacific

There’s a new king of secondary weapons in Caldera – find out the best Akimbo Top Break loadout in Warzone Pacific. Players are loving the new Warzone Pacific update and the vibrant new map, Caldera. However, this new map has brought back the unwelcome return of an overpowered weapon.
VIDEO GAMES
outdoorchannelplus.com

Colt Woodsman Match Target Semiautomatic Pistols on the Auction Block

These engraved Colt Woodsman Match Target semiautomatic pistols, complete with a double-walnut case with a Colt Custom medallion on the lid, garnered $25,000 at a Sportsman's Legacy auction. A lovely pair of unfired, decorated Colt Woodsman Match Target semiautomatic pistols realized $25,000 at a May 21, 2021, Sportsman's Legacy sale....
SHOPPING
outdoorchannelplus.com

New Original Henry Cody Firearms Museum .44-40 Rifle: Very Limited Run

Davidson's, a firearms, optics, and accessories wholesaler, has partnered with Henry Repeating Arms, Baron Engraving, and the Cody Firearms Museum to bring to market a stunning New Original Henry in .44-40. This third edition Cody Firearms Museum Collectors Series Henry New Original Rifle is a beautiful example of a highly...
NewsBreak
Technology
rockpapershotgun.com

Samurai slasher Trek To Yomi looks seriously stylish

It’s been six long months since we’d seen anything about Trek To Yomi, a stylish samurai game by developers Flying Wild Hog in collaboration with filmmaker and game developer Leonard Menchiari. But publishers Devolver Digital yesterday revealed a new gameplay trailer that shows off a mixture of exploration and combat and yes, it still looks cool as heck.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Plunder Panic is the next free game for RPS premium supporters

As part of our relaunched supporter program this year, we've been busy organising lots of great free game keys for RPS premium supporters. Admittedly, the last two we've done (Darkest Dungeon and Wartales) have both been quite small with only limited numbers of codes available, but I'm pleased to say we've finally put together that long-awaited 'big' free game drop that all premium supporters will be able to get involved with.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Loco Motive is a new point and click murder mystery from Chucklefish

It's not often those Nintendo Directs have PC-related news for us, but today's announceathon had a little treat. Loco Motive is a train-based detective game published by Chucklefish (who also pubbed Stardew Valley and Starmancer), and is the debut game from developers Robust Games. There's been a murder! And it's your job to figure out who committed the crime. Classic whodunnit stuff that we'll get to play next summer.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Halo Infinite's best level is its most stupid level

Let me slap you with the caveat up front. Halo Infinite's best place is its open world, through which you can swing like a honking metal Tarzan and do sweet Warthog jumps from cliffs. But its best level, the most satisfying A-to-B gun boulevard, comes late in the campaign (spoilers ahead). The House Of Reckoning is a series of rooms where contrived artificial battlefields have been constructed inside an alien fortress. They are abstractly human structures surrounded by sand, as if your extraterrestrial enemies have been playing house but believe a homo sapiens' house looked exactly like a chunk of Normandy beach circa 1944. The narrative reasoning behind this level is absurd. But the fights that occur within are excellent.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Inscryption's free "mini-expansion" makes the first act endless

Inscryption is, without a doubt, the best game I've played this year. It's creepy, surprising, and superbly fun, and now you can play the best part for as long as you please. Developer Daniel Mullins has released a "mini-expansion" in beta on Steam, which (minor spoilers ahead!) makes its animal-based card game a standalone roguelike experience. Named Kaycee's Mod, it's slightly tougher than what you might have played already, and adds new challenges too, so you can keep going back in for more.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

These new Skyrim mods let loose lovely looking locks

Ever wanted to stick your pick deep into the centre of an octopus? How about a bug or a barnacle? If none of that tickles your pick(le)s you could try a keyhole which twists dimensions? Or perhaps one with a steampunk or frost-bitten feel? If literally any of that got your immersion senses tingling then three Skyrim modders have something for you. Creating a cache of realistic looking catches, they have brought the Dragonborn what they've been desperate for; a more riveting lockpicking experience.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

The Gunk review: a safe but stunning adventure from the SteamWorld devs

The Gunk might not be the most sophisticated name in the universe for a gooey black jelly that pulses with an ominous red light, but goodness it sure is appropriate. As space haulers Rani and Becks touch down on a forgotten planet in search of a strange energy signal, the place is absolutely gummed up with the stuff. It oozes and throbs in the caves, plains and rivers of this once vibrant landscape, and the urge to suck it all up into Rani's chunky power glove (a literal hand vac in this case) is overwhelmingly strong. After all, when it turns the ground black and saps the world of all its colour, this is one case of Extremely Bad Vibes you'll want to remedy as soon as possible.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Babble Royale turns Scrabble into a fight to the death

Here I was thinking Tetris 99 was the strangest game to be turned into a battle royale, but now you can fight to the death in Scrabble too. Babble Royale is a new Scrabble-like battle royale where 16 players fight to be the last letters standing. You have to make words in such a way that you escape a zone that's closing in, and attack other players by building words off of theirs. I honestly didn't think it would work, but man, it absolutely does.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Save 20% on the AOC C27G2ZU, our best 240Hz gaming monitor pick

If you're looking to upgrade your monitor and want something that'll give you an edge in competitive multiplayer, the AOC C27G2ZU is currently down from £250 to £200 over at Amazon - a discount of 20%. This 27in, 1080p screen is notable for its blistering 240Hz max refresh rate, and is our pick for the best 240Hz gaming monitor.
ELECTRONICS
rockpapershotgun.com

White Shadows review: a twisted, musical joyride that loses a little steam

Its puzzles are simple, but White Shadows offers two hours of creative, chilling designs, joyous musical set pieces and enough screen-shottable sights to fill your hard drive. I usually don't like comparing games when I review them, but I have a funny feeling I'm not the only one that was reminded of other moody puzzle-platformers when I first saw White Shadows. It's a game that features a monotone colour pallette, a dystopian setting, an incredibly abstract story and the first few minutes had me pushing around boxes to get past obstacles, so yes, it will remind you of Playdead's Limbo or Inside. White Shadows gets close to growing its own wings and taking off, thanks to an incredible emphasis on musical sections and cinematic presentation. Sadly, some uninspired puzzles and an incoherent final act clip its wings before it gets to soar.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Devotion developers reveal new "Sekiro-inspired" game Nine Sols

Remember when the Devotion developers Red Candle showed off a tiny snippet of a pretty 2D game they'd been working on earlier this year? They didn't have much to say about it at the time, but last night they announced it properly. Named Nine Sols, it's an action platformer with combat inspired by Sekiro. Honestly, they still don't have much to say about it beyond that, but they have released a gorgeous poster featuring a cat-like character that you can see in full below.
VIDEO GAMES

