Supervisors ask VDOT to lift Williamsburg Road restrictions

 2 days ago
The Facebook Henrico Data Center at White Oak Technology Park in Sandston. (Courtesy Facebook/Henrico County)

The Henrico Board of Supervisors is asking the Virginia Department of Transportation to lift limited access restrictions on Williamsburg Road between Technology Boulevard and Elko Road in Sandston, near the White Oak Technology Park.

The board Dec. 14 passed a resolution making that request of VDOT, which implemented the restrictions in the 1970s when its changed the alignment of the road there.

County officials and members of the Henrico Economic Development Authority believed that elimination of the restrictions will increase opportunities for additional development of property at White Oak.

Ultimate approval must come from the Commonwealth Transportation Board, but the county’s support for the move was required first.

