Steelers put B.J. Finney on IR, designate J.C. Hassenauer for return

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steelers have one offensive lineman heading to the injured reserve list while another one is on his way back to the lineup. The team announced that B.J. Finney is...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

steelersnow.com

Steelers Place C/G B.J. Finney on Injured Reserve

The Steelers have placed center/guard B.J. Finney on the injured reserve list, the team announced on Wednesday. Finney was injured very early in the team’s Week 13 game against the Baltimore Ravens and did not return. He also missed the team’s Week 14 game at Minnesota with the back injury.
