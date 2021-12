Since starting his role on Chicago PD, Jason Beghe has gone through a lot of changes. Early on he was dealing with tragic personal problems. On the show, Beghe plays Hank Voight. His first time in the Chicago One universe was a recurring role on Fire. He was on right from the start. He is the Chief of Police in the Intelligence Unit. Everyone loves Voight for his rough edges and the fact that he doesn’t always go by the rules 100%. He finds ways of doing things his own way.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 18 DAYS AGO