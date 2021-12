The Air Force will soon levy another restriction on active duty airmen who aren’t fully vaccinated against the coronavirus: no more moving to new assignments. Airmen who haven’t received a first or second vaccine dose, including those who are still awaiting a final decision on an exemption request, will be barred from current and future permanent change of station moves starting Nov. 29, the service said in a memo Tuesday.

