In today’s installment of ‘Reasons Urban Meyer Should Not Only Be Fired, But Fired Into the Sun,’ we have an alleged battery by the ol’ ball coach to former Jaguars kicker, Josh Lambo. Lambo told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that during an August warmup this preseason, Urban Meyer kicked him in his leg, and while not as hard as he possibly could, according to Lambo, it wasn’t a ‘love tap.’

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO