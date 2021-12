The Texans might have more depth at running back against the Jaguars than they anticipated. Coach David Culley said Friday there’s a chance that Rex Burkhead, the team’s leading rusher in the last four games, could “possibly play” when the Texans travel to Jacksonville on Sunday. Burkhead suffered a hip injury in the second half of Houston’s loss to the Seahawks last week, and, on Monday, Culley said “he just won’t be able to go” against the Jaguars.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO