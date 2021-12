The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 10-3, and they've gotten to that record largely on the strength of their spectacularly efficient offense. So far this season, Tampa ranks third in yards per game, first in points per game, second in yards per play, first in points per drive, first in expected points added (EPA) per play, and first in Football Outsiders' offensive DVOA.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO