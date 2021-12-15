Browns' Ifeadi Odenigbo: Placed on COVID-19 list

The Browns placed Keenum (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. News of Keenum testing positive for the virus first arrived Thursday, but the Browns didn't officially deactivate him until a day later. Because of the Browns' mounting COVID-19 concerns, the NFL officially moved the team's Week 15 game against the Raiders from its originally scheduled date (Saturday). The Browns and Raiders are now scheduled to play Monday at 5 p.m. ET, and the two-day delay coupled with the NFL's newly updated COVID-19 return-to-play protocols could give both Keenum and Baker Mayfield -- who tested positive Wednesday -- a chance to play Week 15. If neither Keenum nor Mayfield is available, the Browns will turn to Nick Mullens to serve as their starting quarterback.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO