Browns' Ifeadi Odenigbo: Placed on COVID-19 list

 2 days ago

Odenigbo was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. Odenigbo and fellow backup...

Ex-Browns QB Offers To Play For Browns On Saturday

The rise in COVID positives has left the Cleveland Browns shorthanded this week. The organization is already without Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum as both tested positive. That leaves Nick Mullens as the only active quarterback on the roster for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although, the...
Cleveland Browns Signed New Quarterback On Thursday

Just over 24 hours ago, the Cleveland Browns learned some troubling news regarding their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Minutes after the Browns announced head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, Mayfield did was well. The positive test put his status for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in serious jeopardy.
Browns' Case Keenum: Moved to COVID-19 list

The Browns placed Keenum (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. News of Keenum testing positive for the virus first arrived Thursday, but the Browns didn't officially deactivate him until a day later. Because of the Browns' mounting COVID-19 concerns, the NFL officially moved the team's Week 15 game against the Raiders from its originally scheduled date (Saturday). The Browns and Raiders are now scheduled to play Monday at 5 p.m. ET, and the two-day delay coupled with the NFL's newly updated COVID-19 return-to-play protocols could give both Keenum and Baker Mayfield -- who tested positive Wednesday -- a chance to play Week 15. If neither Keenum nor Mayfield is available, the Browns will turn to Nick Mullens to serve as their starting quarterback.
Raiders' Derek Carr: Raiders-Browns moved to Monday

Carr and the Raiders aren't in line to play the Browns on Saturday, with the NFL expected to reschedule the game for Monday at 5 p.m. ET, pending official confirmation, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Due to ongoing COVID-19-related issues within the Cleveland organization, the NFL is hopeful that by...
Browns place Ronnie Harrison on COVID-19 list, rule Kareem Hunt out for Saturday

The Browns COVID-19 issues continue to mount. Though the club got back tight end David Njoku back from the COVID-19 list, Cleveland announced on Thursday that safety Ronnie Harrison is being placed COVID-19 reserve. Harrison has appeared in 12 games with 11 starts for the Browns this season. he has...
Fantasy Football Week 15: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts for every game on the slate

A new spate of injuries brings a new slate of start/sit debates, and we're here to answer them all for every matchup on the slate. There are glaring Week 15 examples of players you should start and sit. There are also examples of sleepers who could provide unexpected production and big names who could flop based on these Week 15 matchups. Every week we'll break down every game on the slate and pinpoint the players you need to know in every matchup.
NFL Games Today TV Schedule: Browns vs. Raiders postponed; channel and start time for Patriots vs. Colts

The National Football League graces fans with four days of Week 15 action. For the first time this season, the NFL will have two games on Saturday. In an all-AFC affair, the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Cleveland Browns with both teams firmly in the Wild Card race. Meanwhile, the nightcap features two hot AFC squads squaring off. Can the New England Patriots keep their momentum against a surging Indianapolis Colts squad? Here’s more information about when and where to watch these Week 15 NFL games today.
Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
