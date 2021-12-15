ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Scores 19 against Gold

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Bitadze posted 19 points (8-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks and a...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ 5-word response to Anthony Davis knee injury

The Los Angeles Lakers depleted when they entered the Target Center on Friday night to face the Minnesota Timberwolves. Five players were in COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and Trevor Ariza — while questionable and dressing — remained out with his ankle injury. Things got worse during the...
People

Ayesha Curry 'So Proud' of Husband Stephen After He Sets 3-Pointer Record: 'You Did That'

Ayesha Curry couldn't be happier for her husband Stephen Curry after he made history by becoming the NBA's all-time leading 3-point scorer. The cookbook author, 32, posted a tribute on Instagram after the Golden State Warriors player surpassed former NBA player Ray Allen's career 3-point record of 2,973. Curry became the record holder when his team took on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday night.
Person
Goga Bitadze
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns calls Lakers big man Anthony Davis ‘too small’ after bullying and scoring on him

Anthony Davis had virtually every type of bad luck happen to him in the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Davis failed to finish the game, heading to the locker room twice, due to a knee contusion. Adding insult to injury, this use of brute force by Karl-Anthony Towns put Davis to shame, no thanks to the former’s “too small” gesture after the bucket.
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Anthony Davis

When the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Anthony Davis in a blockbuster trade, the hope was that he’d carry their offense for years to come. While that may eventually happen, the All-Star forward is struggling this year. During the latest episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” Lakers legend Shaquille...
CBS Sports

Chargers' Donald Parham in 'resting comfortably' and likely to be discharged from hospital Friday

Chargers tight end Donald Parham was carted off the field during the early stages of Los Angeles' 34-28 overtime loss against the Chiefs on Thursday night. Parham's head hit the ground hard after he tried to catch Justin Herbert's pass in the end zone on a fourth-and-goal play. Later in the game, the Chargers announced that Parham is in stable condition while undergoing tests, imaging and evaluation for a head injury at UCLA Harbor Medical Center.
CBS Boston

Celtics Add Al Horford, Grant Williams To Health And Safety Protocols

BOSTON (CBS) — COVID-19 has hit the NBA hard over the last week, and the Boston Celtics are now joining the mix. Boston has placed Al Horford and Grant Williams in health and safety protocols, ruling both out for Friday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden. The two forwards now join Jabari Parker, who was placed in protocol on Thursday. The Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, with Horford spending much of the night defending Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks star landed in protocol on Wednesday. Horford was sidelined to start the season after testing positive for COVID-19, and has said that he is vaccinated. Williams Tweeted shortly after Friday’s news broke that he is feeling good and will be back in no time. Feeling Good. To all that have reached out thanks for your love and support. Be back in no time !! — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) December 17, 2021 Losing Horford and Williams will leave the Celtics pretty shorthanded in the back court against the Warriors on Friday night. Boston has three games over the next four nights, with home games against the Knicks and 76ers on Saturday and Monday night, respectively.
Indy Cornrows

Pacers final score: Bucks humiliate Pacers 114-99

The bad losses continue to pile up for the Indiana Pacers, losing to a heavily short-handed Milwaukee Bucks team on the road. The Bucks, already absent Giannis Antetokounmpo to health and safety protocol, made Khris Middleton a late scratch, but Indiana failed to capitalize even a little bit, falling apart down the stretch for the latest in a season full of “worst loss of the year.”
