Titans' Bud Dupree: Returning to practice

NASHVILLE – The Titans returned to the practice field on Friday to continue preparations for Sunday's game vs the Steelers at Heinz Field. -With rain in Nashville, the Titans moved Friday's practice into the team's indoor practice facility at Saint Thomas Sports Park. -Outside linebacker Bud Dupree, moved to...
Titans star linebacker Bud Dupree was placed on the Return to Practice list Wednesday but remains on injured reserve with an abdominal injury. This is the standard move for players returning from injury. Players are allowed to practice without counting against the 53 man roster while the team assesses how they get thru practice and […]
Thursday’s “First Call” has an update on the health of former Steeler-turned-Tennessee Titan Bud Dupree. LeBron James and Aaron Rodgers both grab our attention with Pittsburgh-themed clothing choices. And a strange “man-bites-dog” kind of story from the NFL involving a former Steeler. Will Bud be...
The Titans have placed Bud Dupree on the team's designated for return from injured reserve list. Dupree now has an opportunity to practice with his teammates for the first time since he was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 20. Dupree, who signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract this offseason,...
Alex Highsmith spent one season with the Bud Dupree on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster, but the veteran showed him plenty. Highsmith and Dupree will meet - hopefully - on the field this weekend when the Steelers host the Tennessee Titans. Dupree, who wasn't re-signed by Pittsburgh, signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with Tennessee this past offseason.
A week after being down to their fifth- and sixth-string outside linebackers, the Pittsburgh Steelers likely get to see some old friends this weekend who were part of their past at the position. Among the Tennessee Titans’ edge-rusher depth chart are a pair of former Steelers in Bud Dupree and...
The Tennessee Titans designated outside linebacker Bud Dupree to return to practice from injured reserve this week. Tennessee's marquee free-agent signing, will Dupree make his return for the Titans (9-4) against his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1), Sunday at Heinz Field (noon CT, CBS)?. JULIO JONES:How Tennessee Titans will...
With a trip to the ‘Burgh soon scheduled, the Tennessee Titans are preparing for what they might encounter at Heinz Field. At least, what they might hear there. During Thursday’s practice, among the music the Titans played was “Renegade” and “Black and Yellow,” according to a post to the verified Twitter account for a writer for the team’s official website.
As the Pittsburgh Steelers get set to face off against the Tennessee Titans, they’ll have to be prepared to see a familiar face: Bud Dupree. It hasn’t been all that long since Bud Dupree was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Once a fairly productive linebacker for Pittsburgh, Dupree is now a member of the Tennessee Titans. It sure seems like he’s ready to face off against his former team.
Urban Meyer was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars early Thursday morning in a move that felt long overdue, even if he only coached the team for 11 months. Meyer quickly wore out his welcome with both players and his assistants, and some of them seemed happy to see him go.
Tony Dungy is not that interested in a potential opportunity to come down to Florida and coach the beleaguered Jacksonville Jaguars franchise, especially following the team’s dismissal of Urban Meyer. When asked on Twitter whether he’d accept a head-coaching gig for the Jaguars in the event he got an...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- If the Jaguars are going to turn things around and start winning games and competing for the playoffs, the drama that has engulfed the franchise has to stop. That's coming from the most important person on the roster: quarterback Trevor Lawrence. "You're always going to have some...
On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
Aaron Rodgers is playing at a high level this season as he has led the Green Bay Packers to an NFL-best 10-3 record. But as the regular season winds down, the question about Rodgers' future remains a hot topic. Rodgers was asked about returning to the Packers next year on The Pat McAfee Show as his future was mentioned by Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth on the Sunday Night Football broadcast.
The NFL is getting decimated with COVID-19 positive tests this week. The Washington Football Team has been among the teams that are dealing with a large number of unavailable players for their game this weekend. That is going to include WFT’s top two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Taylor Heinicke...
The rise in COVID positives has left the Cleveland Browns shorthanded this week. The organization is already without Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum as both tested positive. That leaves Nick Mullens as the only active quarterback on the roster for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although, the...
UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
