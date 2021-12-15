ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans' Bud Dupree: Returning to practice

The Titans have designated Dupree (abdomen) for return from IR, Jim Wyatt of...

tennesseetitans.com

Quick Hits After Friday's Titans Practice

NASHVILLE – The Titans returned to the practice field on Friday to continue preparations for Sunday's game vs the Steelers at Heinz Field. -With rain in Nashville, the Titans moved Friday's practice into the team's indoor practice facility at Saint Thomas Sports Park. -Outside linebacker Bud Dupree, moved to...
WKRN News 2

Titans linebacker Bud Dupree takes first step back to playing

Titans star linebacker Bud Dupree was placed on the Return to Practice list Wednesday but remains on injured reserve with an abdominal injury. This is the standard move for players returning from injury. Players are allowed to practice without counting against the 53 man roster while the team assesses how they get thru practice and […]
Yardbarker

Alex Highsmith on What He Learned From Bud Dupree

Alex Highsmith spent one season with the Bud Dupree on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster, but the veteran showed him plenty. Highsmith and Dupree will meet - hopefully - on the field this weekend when the Steelers host the Tennessee Titans. Dupree, who wasn't re-signed by Pittsburgh, signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with Tennessee this past offseason.
Tribune-Review

Titans prep to play at Steelers by playing ‘Renegade’ and ‘Black and Yellow’ at practice

With a trip to the ‘Burgh soon scheduled, the Tennessee Titans are preparing for what they might encounter at Heinz Field. At least, what they might hear there. During Thursday’s practice, among the music the Titans played was “Renegade” and “Black and Yellow,” according to a post to the verified Twitter account for a writer for the team’s official website.
FanSided

Black and Yellow: Bud Dupree ready to get revenge on Steelers

As the Pittsburgh Steelers get set to face off against the Tennessee Titans, they’ll have to be prepared to see a familiar face: Bud Dupree. It hasn’t been all that long since Bud Dupree was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Once a fairly productive linebacker for Pittsburgh, Dupree is now a member of the Tennessee Titans. It sure seems like he’s ready to face off against his former team.
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
Popculture

Aaron Rodgers Answers Questions of Him Returning to Packers in 2022

Aaron Rodgers is playing at a high level this season as he has led the Green Bay Packers to an NFL-best 10-3 record. But as the regular season winds down, the question about Rodgers' future remains a hot topic. Rodgers was asked about returning to the Packers next year on The Pat McAfee Show as his future was mentioned by Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth on the Sunday Night Football broadcast.
thecomeback.com

Washington Football Team signing former Cowboys quarterback

The NFL is getting decimated with COVID-19 positive tests this week. The Washington Football Team has been among the teams that are dealing with a large number of unavailable players for their game this weekend. That is going to include WFT’s top two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Taylor Heinicke...
brownsnation.com

Ex-Browns QB Offers To Play For Browns On Saturday

The rise in COVID positives has left the Cleveland Browns shorthanded this week. The organization is already without Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum as both tested positive. That leaves Nick Mullens as the only active quarterback on the roster for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although, the...
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
