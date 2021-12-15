Titans' Bud Dupree: Returning to practice

As the Pittsburgh Steelers get set to face off against the Tennessee Titans, they’ll have to be prepared to see a familiar face: Bud Dupree. It hasn’t been all that long since Bud Dupree was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Once a fairly productive linebacker for Pittsburgh, Dupree is now a member of the Tennessee Titans. It sure seems like he’s ready to face off against his former team.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO