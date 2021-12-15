Jets' Bryce Huff: Designated for return

Urban Meyer was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars early Thursday morning in a move that felt long overdue, even if he only coached the team for 11 months. Meyer quickly wore out his welcome with both players and his assistants, and some of them seemed happy to see him go.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- If the Jaguars are going to turn things around and start winning games and competing for the playoffs, the drama that has engulfed the franchise has to stop. That's coming from the most important person on the roster: quarterback Trevor Lawrence. "You're always going to have some...
On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
Chargers tight end Donald Parham was carted off the field during the early stages of Los Angeles' 34-28 overtime loss against the Chiefs on Thursday night. Parham's head hit the ground hard after he tried to catch Justin Herbert's pass in the end zone on a fourth-and-goal play. Later in the game, the Chargers announced that Parham is in stable condition while undergoing tests, imaging and evaluation for a head injury at UCLA Harbor Medical Center.
BEREA, Ohio — Myles Garrett believes the Browns got into this mess — with more than 20 players testing positive for COVID-19 over the past two weeks and 18 still on reserve lists, because of the NFL’s testing cadence of once-a-week for vaccinated players. Unvaccinated players, of...
With 10 minutes left to play in the fourth quarter of Kansas City's 34-28 win over the Chargers on Thursday, Patrick Mahomes wasn't too thrilled with himself. The quarterback had just thrown an interception that set the Chargers up with an easy touchdown to give Los Angeles a 21-13 lead.
The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs played arguably the game of the year Thursday night. However, it was not all excitement. During the opening possession of the game, Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. attempted a catch in the back of the end zone. He came down to the ground and hit his head.
NFL quarterback and now-Fox Sports Radio host Brady Quinn explains why he thinks Urban Meyer fell victim to a coordinated 'hit job' in Jacksonville, as Quinn believes Jaguars owner Shad Khan ‘lied’ about the reasons that led to Meyer’s ousting early Thursday morning.
The Chicago Bears could be winless, and the Minnesota Vikings could be undefeated, and a trip to Soldier Field would still feel daunting to Vikings fans. But, as the season hangs in the balance, the Vikings have a reason to feel positive on the injury front ahead of their prime-time matchup against the nothing-to-lose Bears.
Just over 24 hours ago, the Cleveland Browns learned some troubling news regarding their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Minutes after the Browns announced head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, Mayfield did was well. The positive test put his status for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in serious jeopardy.
Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle “Mean” Joe Greene spoke about the sadness he felt when watching Chase Claypool play in recent Steelers loss. Steelers Nation is anxious for the black and gold to turn things around this year, especially since there’s still a slim chance of making playoffs.
The New Orleans Saints will be without two of their offensive tackles for Week 15. News broke on Friday that both Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk will both be unavailable for the Saints vs Buccaneers game on Sunday. Both linemen are dealing with knee injuries, and are expected to return for Week 16 against the Dolphins.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins reportedly could be out multiple months after knee surgery, meaning he wouldn’t be able to return to the field even in the postseason. That means that Kyler Murray won’t have his top wideout available down the stretch and in the playoffs. Not an...
