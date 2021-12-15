ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury: Facing Capitals

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Fleury will start between the pipes against the Capitals on Wednesday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports....

www.cbssports.com

Related
NHL

ANALYSIS: Power Play, Fleury Lead the Way as Blackhawks Sweep Caps in OT

The Blackhawks fed off the home crowd en route to a 5-4 overtime win on Wednesday night, powered by the power play and stellar play from Marc-Andre Fleury in goal. "It was awesome. Definitely one of the louder times I've heard it," Alex DeBrincat said of the building. "A pretty fun game and fun to be a part of."
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Blackhawks knock off Capitals in overtime

The Blackhawks defeated the Washington Capitals 5-4 in overtime at the United Center on Wednesday. 1. The Blackhawks scored three goals in a span of 34 seconds in the middle frame, with goals from Alex DeBrincat, Philipp Kurashev and MacKenzie Entwistle. It was tied for the third-fastest three-goal-span in franchise history. The NHL record for fastest three goals is 20 seconds, set by Boston on Feb. 25, 1971.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Flurry of Goals, Flurry of Saves, Fleury of Honors, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

I’m very proud of the title of today’s Blackhawks Bullets. And if you only read the headline and this sentence, it will already have been worth it. (But no, please, keep reading. I worked very hard this morning and wrote this with my daughter strapped to me in her Baby Bjorn carrier.)
NHL
zonecoverage.com

The Wild Should Explore A Trade For Marc-Andre Fleury

Since taking over the starting goaltending responsibilities last season after the departure of longtime netminder Devan Dubnyk, Cam Talbot has proven to be a reliable goaltender for the Minnesota Wild. Talbot has handled most of the workload since signing with Minnesota last year. He has been exactly what the Wild wanted when they signed him: A goalie capable of making the stops that the team needs him to make.
NHL
NHL

Unmasked: Fleury of Blackhawks among wood stick holdouts

Elliott of Lightning, Tokarski of Sabres only other goalies not using composite model. NHL goalies have been catching up to forwards and defensemen for the past five seasons when it comes to the widespread adoption of composite sticks. The problem is, the wood stick holdouts can't find their old favorites.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Saturday's game called off

Stamkos and the Lightning will not play Saturday against the Avalanche, as the NHL has postponed Colorado's next four games due to COVID-19 concerns. Tampa Bay's next scheduled contest is Tuesday in Vegas, so the team will get a little extra rest heading into the league's regular holiday break. No doubt Stamkos would like to get back in action as soon as possible, as he's been on fire lately with 16 points in his last 12 games.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To Seven Players, Two Staffers In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Three more Bruins players have landed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Thursday. That includes goaltender Jeremy Swayman. Swayman, Anton Blidh and Trent Frederic were all placed in protocol, along with one member of the Bruins team staff, bringing the grand total to six players and one staffer for Boston. This has all happened since Tuesday, when Boston placed Craig Smith and Brad Marchand in protocol. Patrice Bergeron was added on Wednesday. Update: Boston placed Oskar Steen and another staffer in protocol ahead of Thursday night’s game, bringing its total up to seven players and two staffers. The Bruins...
NHL

