Uber CEO Expects Ride-Hailing Business to Reach New Highs — Report

By Richika Biyani
smarteranalyst.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was originally published on TipRanks.com. The CEO of Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), Dara Khosrowshahi, is confident about the company’s ride-hailing business hitting new highs next year, according to a report published by Bloomberg. In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Khosrowshahi said, “Post-COVID we’re an all-weather company...

www.smarteranalyst.com

BUSINESS
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
STOCKS
FOOD & DRINKS
BUSINESS
ECONOMY
CELL PHONES
ECONOMY
ECONOMY
#Ceo#Bloomberg Television#Uber Technologies#Updates Guidance#Ebitda#M A
smarteranalyst.com

Why Did Affirm Stock Plunge 10.6% Yesterday?

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Shares of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) plunged as much as 17% on December 16, after the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) launched a probe into the company’s “Buy Now Pay Later” (BNPL) scheme. Shares ended the day down 10.6% at...
STOCKS
BUSINESS
MARKETS
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

