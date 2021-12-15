Culler Beauty Self-Adjusting Foundation

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For anyone looking for a unique, fun, and meaningful stocking stuffer or last-minute gift, the acclaimed children's book "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" (Friendly Falls Press; Archway Publishing from Simon & Schuster) from author and illustrator Robert Vincent is the perfect solution. Available online at Amazon, bn.com, target.com, and at the book's website, maxbuckles.com, as well as select locations (MSRP $17.99 USD in hardcover), the book has become a big hit with kids and parents with its gorgeous illustrations, charming story about a cat in search of himself, the cast of animal characters he encounters during his journey, and its timeless narrative of self-identity, adventure, acceptance, and love.
