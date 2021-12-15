ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AARP: How to Avoid Holiday Scams

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's peak online shopping season, and unfortunately, that brings out the scammers. Carmel...

katu.com

Comments / 0

Journal-News

IN YOUR PRIME: Medicare enrollments ends this week; how to avoid scams

Medicare open enrollment runs through Dec. 7 and during that time, scams abound. In one scenario, a scammer will claim to be a “health care benefits advocate.” They may claim they can enroll you in a better program than your existing one. The plan they offer allows you to retain the same services for cheaper. You just have to provide personal information, such as your Medicare ID number, to get started. But providing personal information will expose you to identity theft.
fernandinaobserver.com

Avoiding a money mule scam

Scammers are looking for people to help them move stolen money. They visit online dating, job search, and social media sites, create fake stories, and make up reasons to send you money, usually by check or Bitcoin. Then they tell you to send that money to someone else by using gift cards or wire transfers. But they never say the money is stolen, the stories are lies, or — if you sent the money — you might be acting as what law enforcement calls a money mule.
cbslocal.com

Avoiding Online Shopping Scams

Now that it's the holiday season and more people are shopping online, scammers are on the hunt. KDKA's Lindsay Ward has more on how you can keep your wallet safe.
NBC12

Dominon Energy offers tips on how to avoid scams and scammers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scammers are at work especially during the holiday season, and Dominion Energy is offering some tips on how to stay one step ahead. Dominion Energy says if a customer suspects that a scammer has contacted them to follow these four steps:. Slow Down: Utility scammers pressure...
WCPO

AARP: Protect Yourself from Holiday Scammers

The holiday season is in full swing, and now AARP Ohio is back to share 5 ways cybercriminals steal from holiday shoppers. You can always get more information on how to protect your information at AARP.com/Cincinnati.
followsouthjersey.com

GloCo Officials Want Residents To Know How To Avoid Package Delivery Scams This Holiday Season

WOODBURY, N.J. – Online purchases have steadily increased in the US due, in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic according to Census Bureau quarterly E-Commerce reports. This increase means more package deliveries for consumers. The FCC says that, with the increase in deliveries, they have received complaints about delivery notification...
CBS Austin

How to avoid scams and counterfeit goods this shopping season

Counterfeit goods are a problem all year long, but demand for gifts, household products, virtual learning items, and even health products, means that the holiday season is an especially busy time for scammers. So, how can you be sure that the items you are buying are genuine and not fake? Frank Cullen, VP, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Global Innovation Policy Center is joining us with more!
thesunpapers.com

How to identify and avoid package delivery scams

If you’ve started your holiday shopping, you may have received purchase confirmation emails. Unfortunately, cybercriminals have also been sending their own version of these emails. In a new scam, cybercriminals impersonate companies to send fake purchase confirmation emails in hopes of receiving a special holiday gift: your credit card information.
WCPO

AARP Scam Alerts and PWC's "Ramp it up for Veterans"

The holiday season is here, but shoppers aren't the only ones looking for a steal. We talked to AARP Ohio about how to protect yourself from scammers, as well as their telethon with People Working Cooperatively happening tonight!The PWC annual ‘Ramp it up for Veterans’ telethon will take place between 4-8pm.
WCPO

Want to help tornado victims? How to avoid getting scammed

CINCINNATI — Many have been opening up their hearts and wallets since the tornadoes devastated western Kentucky and Illinois last Friday night. It's tough to see those pictures of wiped-out towns and not want to help in some way. But Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and the Better Business Bureau are issuing a warning for consumers to beware of charity scams. The BBB is warning people to be on the lookout for emails and calls asking you to donate to the victims.
