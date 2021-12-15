AARP: How to Avoid Holiday Scams

Medicare open enrollment runs through Dec. 7 and during that time, scams abound. In one scenario, a scammer will claim to be a “health care benefits advocate.” They may claim they can enroll you in a better program than your existing one. The plan they offer allows you to retain the same services for cheaper. You just have to provide personal information, such as your Medicare ID number, to get started. But providing personal information will expose you to identity theft.
Scammers are looking for people to help them move stolen money. They visit online dating, job search, and social media sites, create fake stories, and make up reasons to send you money, usually by check or Bitcoin. Then they tell you to send that money to someone else by using gift cards or wire transfers. But they never say the money is stolen, the stories are lies, or — if you sent the money — you might be acting as what law enforcement calls a money mule.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scammers are at work especially during the holiday season, and Dominion Energy is offering some tips on how to stay one step ahead. Dominion Energy says if a customer suspects that a scammer has contacted them to follow these four steps:. Slow Down: Utility scammers pressure...
The holiday season is in full swing, and now AARP Ohio is back to share 5 ways cybercriminals steal from holiday shoppers. You can always get more information on how to protect your information at AARP.com/Cincinnati.
WOODBURY, N.J. – Online purchases have steadily increased in the US due, in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic according to Census Bureau quarterly E-Commerce reports. This increase means more package deliveries for consumers. The FCC says that, with the increase in deliveries, they have received complaints about delivery notification...
Counterfeit goods are a problem all year long, but demand for gifts, household products, virtual learning items, and even health products, means that the holiday season is an especially busy time for scammers. So, how can you be sure that the items you are buying are genuine and not fake? Frank Cullen, VP, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Global Innovation Policy Center is joining us with more!
Everyone loves a gift card – they’re easy to give and get, so we spend billions of dollars on them annually. But scammers want them just as much. Follow Rich DeMuro on Instagram for more tech news, reviews and tips. “Scammers love gift cards because the funds are...
If you’ve started your holiday shopping, you may have received purchase confirmation emails. Unfortunately, cybercriminals have also been sending their own version of these emails. In a new scam, cybercriminals impersonate companies to send fake purchase confirmation emails in hopes of receiving a special holiday gift: your credit card information.
L.A. Controller Ron Galperin released a piece titled “Holiday Financial Tips” last week, an online resource to help residents of all backgrounds better manage their spending and avoid scams this holiday season. As the chief financial officer for Los Angeles, it is Galperin’s job to ensure that public...
Consumers into giving out their personal information. This type of scheme also happens frequently during the holiday season. The Better Business Bureau gives us some tips on how to better protect ourselves from holiday delivery scams. Look out for phishing texts or emails that pose as official notices from delivery...
The holiday season is here, but shoppers aren't the only ones looking for a steal. We talked to AARP Ohio about how to protect yourself from scammers, as well as their telethon with People Working Cooperatively happening tonight!The PWC annual ‘Ramp it up for Veterans’ telethon will take place between 4-8pm.
CINCINNATI — Many have been opening up their hearts and wallets since the tornadoes devastated western Kentucky and Illinois last Friday night. It's tough to see those pictures of wiped-out towns and not want to help in some way. But Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and the Better Business Bureau are issuing a warning for consumers to beware of charity scams. The BBB is warning people to be on the lookout for emails and calls asking you to donate to the victims.
Many people that receive benefits are wondering when they’ll see them over the holidays, and whether the holiday will change the schedule. Christmas Day is a federal holiday, and this year it takes place on a Saturday. New Year’s Day is also federally recognized and takes place on a...
Social Security beneficiaries will receive a 5.9% increase in benefits in 2022, the biggest increase since 1982. Most retired workers will see an increase of $92 per month, bringing the average benefit among retirees to amount to $1,657 a month. The Social Security Administration will be distributing letters to beneficiaries...
