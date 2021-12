There will be a new holiday tradition in Port Clinton starting this Sunday, Dec. 19. It will be a local parade based on Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem seeking lodging prior to the birth of the baby Jesus. It will start at the Trinity Methodist Church parking lot at 6 p.m., followed by St. John Lutheran Church, St. Thomas Episcopal Church and RJ’s Ice Cream shop. They will finish back at Trinity for cookies, cocoa and fellowship. Also sponsoring will be Truth Ministries. It sounds like a very nice Christmas event.

PORT CLINTON, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO