ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus

Pfizer Vaccine Less Effective on Omicron in South Africa

By Sheryl Sheth
smarteranalyst.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was originally published on TipRanks.com. A study has noted that COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) have shown lower efficacy on the Omicron variant in South Africa. So far, South Africa has administered about 20 million Pfizer doses. Shares of Pfizer hit...

www.smarteranalyst.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WebMD

Pfizer or Moderna: Which COVID Vaccine Is Better?

THURSDAY, Dec. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Which coronavirus vaccine is best at beating COVID-19 -- Moderna or Pfizer?. New research hands that honor to Moderna: In what is billed as the first head-to-head comparison of the two shots, researchers analyzed the health records of nearly 440,000 U.S. veterans who received one of the two vaccines between early January 2021 and mid-May 2021. All were followed for 24 weeks.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
eturbonews.com

Urgent Omicron News: How Mixing Johnson & Johnson can make Pfizer and Moderna More Effective

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Booster, Administered Six Months After Two-Dose Regimen of BNT162b2, Shows Substantial Increase in Antibody and T-cell Responses. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (the Company) today announced preliminary results from an independent study, including a subset of participants from the Janssen-sponsored COV2008 study, conducted by Dan Barouch, M.D., Ph.D., et al. of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), which showed that a booster shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S), administered at six months after a two-dose primary regimen of BNT162b2, increased both antibody and T-cell responses. These results demonstrate the potential benefits of heterologous boosting (mix-and-match). The article describing these results has been posted on medRxiv.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Pfizer Inc#Arena Pharmaceuticals#Covid#Bntx#Sa#Discovery
Reuters

EU watchdog okays production capacity hikes for J&J, Moderna, Pfizer vaccines

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The EU drugs regulator approved increasing the manufacturing capacity of COVID-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) as Europe gears up for the fight against the Omicron variant. Several European countries are battling soaring COVID-19 cases, even as regulators debate...
INDUSTRY
New Pittsburgh Courier

South Africa: early data suggest Omicron more transmissible but less severe

Gauteng is the smallest of South Africa’s nine provinces but home to a quarter of the country’s population. It is also the country’s economic power house. These factors have contributed to it becoming the epicentre of the COVID-19 epidemic. Gauteng’s COVID-19 surveillance aims to provide an understanding of the province’s experience. This also serves as an early warning system for other parts of the country. Public health medicine specialist Harsha Somaroo is part of the team analysing data for the Gauteng Department of Health and told The Conversation Africa what it’s showing so far.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
Denmark
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Seattle Times

Omicron raises vaccine questions a year after first Pfizer shot

One year ago, a grandmother named Margaret Keenan, then 90 years old, rolled up her sleeve at University Hospital Coventry in the English midlands to take her place in history. Keenan became the first person in the world to receive Pfizer’s Covid vaccine outside a clinical trial. It was a...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Japan PM, Pfizer CEO hold call to discuss vaccine supply

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke by phone with Pfizer Inc. CEO Albert Burla on Friday, apparently to ensure a fast supply of COVID-19 vaccines for booster shots amid the global spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.Japan, which lacks home-developed vaccines, has so far approved booster shots from U.S. pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna Inc. Japan is moving to shorten the interval between second jabs and boosters from eight months to six amid a global upsurge in cases and fears of more community transmissions at home.Kishida was believed to have asked Burla to speed up the supply...
WORLD
smarteranalyst.com

Pfizer Receives EC Approval for Cibinqo

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) has bagged the European Commission’s (EC) approval for 100 mg and 200 mg doses of Cibinqo (abrocitinib). Cibinqo is a once-daily oral Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) treatment for adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD), a chronic inflammatory skin disease. These patients include individuals who are candidates for systemic therapy.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Chris Whitty warns against over-interpreting early Omicron data

England’s top medic has warned that early data from South Africa on the Omicron variant should be treated with caution as there is a danger people have over-interpreted it to mean there is no problem.Professor Chris Whitty said what is lacking currently is “clear data on some of the really key questions”.The chief medical officer said even if the new variant is milder, its ability to spread faster means there could still be an issue.He told Wednesday’s Downing Street press conference: “The first caution on this is simply a numerical one – if the rate of hospitalisation were to halve...
HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Moderna, Pfizer Preference Casts Shadow on World Vaccine Effort (1)

The U.S. decision to favor Covid-19 vaccines made by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. ‘s vaccine could stymie global vaccination efforts that rely on similar technologies to J&J’s shot, vaccine scientists, scholars, and lawyers said. Findings of rare but serious blood clots in J&J’s vaccine prompted the Centers for...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

South Africa to give J&J vaccines to other African nations

South Africa will donate just over 2 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to other African countries to boost the continent’s COVID-19 vaccine drive, the government announced Friday.The doses, worth approximately $18 million, will be produced at the Aspen Pharmacare manufacturing facility in Gqeberha, formerly Port Elizabeth and be distributed to various African countries over the next year, according to a statement.“This donation embodies South Africa’s solidarity with our brothers and sisters on the continent with whom we are united in fighting an unprecedented threat to public health and economic prosperity," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy