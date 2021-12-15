ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What New Powers Does the Audyssey MultEQ-X App Offer?

By Mark Henninger
hometheaterreview.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig news today in the world of room correction from Audyssey. There’s a new app, it’s called MultEQ-X, and it is the first taste Audyeesy users will get of forthcoming improvements and added capabilities. Audyssey says the new app will deliver the following features:. Measurement with detailed...

