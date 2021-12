Music has always been a fluid and fluctuating phenomenon, redefining itself in space and time. Over the years, new genres are created while new ideas become incorporated into modern musical experiences again and again. It’s fair to say that diversity is truly the lifeblood of the musical world, and nobody is perhaps better-placed to comment on this than Reed Louis-Jeune, independent record label owner and founder of Trill Corporation – a label that is home to an incredibly musically diverse group of individuals who are dedicated to reaching the pinnacle of their creative endeavours.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO