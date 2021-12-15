ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Marijuana May Help Ease Severe Epilepsy in Kids: Study

By Denise Mann
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEDNESDAY, Dec. 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Kids with severe epilepsy may take multiple medications and follow special diets, yet still suffer seizures. Now a small study suggests medical marijuana may sometimes help when other therapies fail. British researchers found that medical pot slashed seizures by almost 90% and...

WTRF- 7News

Medical marijuana purchase limits could be changing in Ohio

Ohio (WTRF) – Medical marijuana patients in Ohio may soon be able to get more of the medication they need at one time.  The Ohio Board of Pharmacy is considering a resolution that would mean patients who use products with a higher THC content would be able to get a 90-day supply.  Jason Erkes is […]
KELOLAND TV

How to grow medical marijuana at home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since medical marijuana became legal in the state during the summer of 2021, South Dakota’s medical cannabis program has been moving slowly forward. The application period for dispensaries and cultivators in the state opened November 1, and the first medical cards were issued a few weeks later.
#Medical Marijuana#Population Study#Epilepsy Foundation#Healthday News#British#Thc
WALA-TV FOX10

Medical marijuana dispensaries help patients in Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA)- Since medical marijuana became legal in 2016, dispensaries like Sunnyside Pensacola have opened to help patients with their medical needs. Cris Rivera, Regional President of Cresco Labs says Sunnyside opened for the first time last week after two years of trying to expand into Pensacola. “There are...
WOWK 13 News

Medical cannabis company partners with the state to help patients sign up for medical marijuana cards

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A Pittsburgh-based medical marijuana certification office is helping West Virginians request a medical marijuana card. Releaf Specialists, a medical cannabis company, helps residents request a West Virginia Medical Marijuana card to help with specific health issues. In Princeton, Releaf Specialists partnered with West Virginia to answer questions and help sign-up patients. […]
WTAX

Study: Marijuana may not improve sleep for some people

Many people use marijuana to help them relax and get a good night’s sleep, but a new study finds it may not help much. University of Toronto researchers looked at data from a 13-year period and found recent cannabis use was linked to getting both too much and too little sleep. Among those who reported using marijuana in the last 30 days, 34 percent were more likely to report not getting enough sleep, and 56 percent were more likely to report getting too much sleep, compared to those who did not use the drug. In addition, weed users were 31 percent more likely to have trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, and were 29 percent more likely to have talked to their doctors about their problems. Study author Dr. Karim Ladha says, “I think [the results] were somewhat surprising because, in our mind, anecdotally cannabis seems to help with [sleep], but…the evidence to support that notion is just not there yet.” (UPI)
MedicalXpress

What's behind unexplained epilepsy in kids? A gene test may tell

(HealthDay)—Genetic testing can help guide management and treatment of unexplained epilepsy in children, new research suggests. "A genetic diagnosis impacted medical management for nearly three out of four children in our study," said study author Dr. Isabel Haviland. She's a postdoctoral research fellow in neurology/neurobiology at Boston Children's Hospital and Harvard Medical School.
Maryland Reporter

5 Health Benefits of Medical Marijuana

One of the biggest markets in the world right now is the marijuana industry, sitting at an estimated $61 billion and rising. Aside from the fact that the success is partly related to the number of consumption methods and products on the market, like those available at Smoke Cartel, medicinal marijuana plays an important part too. Due to the illegality of consuming the herb in the past, many people don’t know the health benefits of medical marijuana, or what symptoms it treats. Here are 5 health benefits of medical marijuana, and the reason it is being used to treat various conditions.
marijuanadoctors.com

New Study Suggests Raw Cannabis Works Better for Children With Epilepsy

New Study Suggests Raw Cannabis Works Better for Children With Epilepsy. Updated on December 17, 2021. Medical content reviewed by Dr. Joseph Rosado, MD, M.B.A, Chief Medical Officer. Life with epilepsy is hard to imagine unless you have it or know someone who does. Because living with seizures that can...
belmarrahealth.com

Marijuana May Mess with Your Sleep

Sleep can be a little hard to come by this time of the year. Even if you’re trying to take it easy preparing for the holidays, it can be nearly impossible. Many people turn to marijuana to help them relax and get a little shuteye, but new research shows it might not be having the desired effect. Much like alcohol, it appears that the anecdotal evidence suggesting marijuana’s positive effect on sleep isn’t justified.
fox29.com

COVID-19 attacks fat tissue, may increase risk of severe disease, study finds

LOS ANGELES - Obesity has become a risk factor for infection, severe disease, and death — and now, a new study is examining obesity and its connection to COVID-19. The study — published in the online medical journal bioRxiv on Oct. 25, explains how adipocytes, a fat cell, and adipose tissue, commonly known as body fat, are tolerated by the SARS-CoV-2 infection and how the virus can trigger a deleterious inflammatory response in the body.
Lima News

Senate expands medical marijuana limits

COLUMBUS — Just five weeks after it was introduced, the Ohio Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would expand medical marijuana conditions to migraines, autism spectrum disorder, opioid use disorder and any condition that could “reasonably be expected to be relieved” from the drug. Senate Bill 261...
Fox News

Study: Nasal vaccine may help protect against COVID variants

Omicron and delta variants of COVID-19 have researchers investigating the effectiveness of existing vaccinations and boosters against emerging new strains of SARS-CoV-2. One protection against the quickly mutating novel coronavirus may potentially be through nasal vaccines, according to researchers of a new study published in Science Immunology. "A new response...
wagmtv.com

Medical Monday Epilepsy

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The holidays are here and with that comes many holiday traditions...one of those traditions is Christmas lights. But while many find them beautiful to look at, for others, they can negatively effect their health. It’s today Medical Monday. Brian Adrian, a primary care physician...
counton2.com

Severe COVID-19 infections may reduce male fertility, study finds

ATHENS, Ga. (StudyFinds.org) – Researchers from the University of Georgia find that it may be possible for severe cases of COVID-19 to infect the testicles and reduce male fertility. Study authors reviewed all the possible ways the coronavirus may target and infect testicular cells among male patients. “We know...
