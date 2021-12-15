Medical Marijuana May Help Ease Severe Epilepsy in Kids: Study

One of the biggest markets in the world right now is the marijuana industry, sitting at an estimated $61 billion and rising. Aside from the fact that the success is partly related to the number of consumption methods and products on the market, like those available at Smoke Cartel, medicinal marijuana plays an important part too. Due to the illegality of consuming the herb in the past, many people don’t know the health benefits of medical marijuana, or what symptoms it treats. Here are 5 health benefits of medical marijuana, and the reason it is being used to treat various conditions.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO