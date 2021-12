New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said 70% of state employees have been fully vaccinated under his vax-or-test mandate which took effect October 18th. Murphy said 43 of 50 state agencies, authorities and commissions are reporting more than three-quarters of their staff are inoculated, which is on par with the overall vaccination rate for New Jerseyans of 73%. It is the first time Murphy has released vaccination numbers for state employees and they come as infection rates among residents are surging.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO