It’s been a tumultuous year for healthcare, from a global vaccine rollout and the threat of virus variants to the rise of telehealth and virtual care services. MobiHealthNews asked executives and other leaders in the digital health space about what they learned in 2021, and how the rapidly expanding sector will change in 2022. This week we’re focusing on whether the rapid growth of telehealth and virtual care services seen during the COVID-19 pandemic kept up its momentum in 2021. In the coming weeks we’ll hear their answers on topics like the year’s huge funding numbers and what comes next for the industry.

HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO