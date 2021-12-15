ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Thanks to thrifting, hand-me-downs are glamorous

Miami Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Look at these gems!” exclaimed my friend, as she fanned out several clothing pieces on her living room sofa. “Aren’t they something?”. They certainly were. A glitzy gold top perfect for a holiday party. A silk scarf of many colors. An elegant cardigan that belonged in a 1950s catalog. All were...

www.miamiherald.com

Well+Good

21 Winter Dresses That Go With Tights, Boots, and Sneakers—Because Nobody Wants To Freeze at the Holiday Party

Most of us can agree that winter is for bulky sweaters and fleece-lined everything (like these fleece-lined leggings we love so). But there are a few occasions during the cold months that may call for a winter dress (a holiday party, family gathering, special date night out, or just feeling glam on your couch—because why not), and it can be tricky finding one that's comfortable and either long, or goes well with some warm tights. Luckily, there's a wide variety of flow-y and/or tights-compatible dresses that are cold weather-approved that you can wear until the sunshine decides to reemerge (and you're counting down the days just like we are, we know).
APPAREL
E! News

North West Shows Off Her Handbag Collection With Inside Look at Her Closet

Watch: North Goes Live, "And Just Like That" Peloton & Steve's Mistake. North West isn't really playing when it comes to the game of dressing up. The 8-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West recently treated her (and her mom's) 3 million TikTok followers to an inside look at her astounding handbag collection. Captioning the Dec. 15 video, "These are my bags," North showed off an impressive amount of designer accessories sitting on the shelves of her closet. Her latest video has already racked up over 450,000 likes and has been shared almost 10,000 times in the few hours since its upload.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Helen Mirren
Sentinel

Hand-me-down holiday

NEW YORK (AP) — Some gifts, such as a candle or a bottle of wine, are great in the moment or for the short-term. Others make memorable keepsakes or are so personal they can’t be re-gifted. Here are some gifts that, besides amusing and delighting the receiver now,...
LIFESTYLE
Footwear News

Jessica Alba Is Loving These Chic Reptile Combat Boots This Season

Combat boots are a staple in many women’s closets and it appears as though Jessica Alba has a favorite pair for winter. The 40-year-old actress turned entrepreneur has been spotted in Freda Salvador’s Emi boots featuring croc embossing on several occasions now. Last week, Alba attended a holiday party wearing the lug sole style featuring an almond-shaped toe with jeans and a sweater. And on Dec. 15, 2021, while out and about in Los Angeles, she donned a similar look, reaching for the same booties. Recently, the mother of three has also been spotted in the black version, which you can shop below. The “L.A.’s Finest” actress paired the embossed style with a maroon crewneck sweater boasting a speckled design and straight-leg jeans. She also accessorized with two silver necklaces, a plaid headband and a cactus-printed mask. A black leather backpack and crossbody bag pulled her chic-casual look together effortlessly. Shop the look and others like it ahead. To Buy: Freda Salvador Emi Boot alligator boots, $495; zappos.com To Buy: Schutz Orly Crocodile-Embossed Leather Bootie, $158; verishop.com To Buy: Journee Collection Chandlerr Combat Bootie, $65; dsw.com Click through the gallery to see how Jessica Alba styles her favorite sneakers.
APPAREL
Footwear News

These Are the Clothes Everyone Is Obsessing Over From ‘And Just Like That’

The fashion did not disappoint during last week’s premiere episode of “And Just Like That…” So much so, the clothes seen in the “Sex and the City” reboot led to a massive surge in search, which is still skyrocketing today. According to Love the Sales, a fashion e-commerce aggregator, searches for designer Dries Van Noten rose 1150% in the days following the premiere. Spoiler alert: in the first episode of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That,” Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) wears a floral-print jacket by Dries Van Noten in the very first scene over a vintage Claude Montana linen...
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Leggings With Pockets: The Bestselling Pair You Need in Your Closet

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. “Thanks, it has pockets!” It’s only one of our favorite things to say. Not only does it mean we’re receiving a compliment on something we’re wearing, but it means we’re wearing something with pockets, and that’s always a reason to smile. We all know pieces like jeans have (disappointing) pockets, but we really get excited when we see them in more unexpected items — like dresses or leggings!
APPAREL
Hello Magazine

12 best NYE outfits for ringing in 2022 in style (even if you're just at home)

New Year's Eve is arguably the biggest party of the year - worldwide. While some choose to celebrate it quietly with a meal, or a takeaway and a glass of fizz watching Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny, others may be looking to don their finery, which is laden with sparkles, to that long-awaited party.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Elevates Her Height in Puma Platform Sneakers With Bedazzled Gucci Top & Skinny Jeans

Sofia Vergara is always one to turn heads, whether she’s making a public appearance or simply stepping out to run an errand. Yesterday, on Dec. 16, the “Modern Family” alum was spotted in L.A. doing the latter, hitting the pavement in her favorite Puma sneakers as of late. She paired the affordable style, dubbed the Cali Wedge, with an off-white Gucci crewneck sweatshirt featuring bedazzled lettering and ripped jeans. You can cop the exact Gucci “1921” sweatshirt adorned with black crystals for $1,450. The Walmart fashion designer, who also donned a quilted black leather YSL crossbody bag, has worn the same elevated Puma style on a number of occasions recently, even pairing them with skirts and dresses as well as jeans. Vergara, 49, pulled her look together by masking up in a pink and black leopard print face covering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) Ahead, shop the popular Puma look and others similar to it for yourself. To Buy: Puma Cali Wedge Sneakers, $80 (was $90); dsw.com To Buy: Alexander McQueen Women’s Suede Oversized Sneakers, $580; saksfifthavenue.com To Buy: Kate Spade Lift Sneakers, $128; saksfifthavenue.com Click through the gallery to see Sofia Vergara’s street style evolution through the years. 
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

9 best women’s slippers: From fluffy sliders to chic loafers

Never has the slipper been more essential than now. As home offices become more prevalent, this humble piece of footwear has moved from day-off indulgence to winter necessity.Recently, brand have really stepped up their game. With environmentally-friendly materials becoming more prevalent and shapes becoming more modern, the market is now rife with wishlist-worthy options.In line with the growing trend of pyjamas as daywear, slippers are seeing bolstered design for use outdoors. Solid treads and chunky soles will hold up against the toughest of pavements, while sleek designs may even see a pair chucked on for a weekend stroll to brunch.The...
APPAREL
GMA

10 hot holiday makeup and nail ideas

Check out this glittering (for grown-ups) mashup of hot holiday nail art, makeup ideas and more glam looks to consider trying for Christmas, New Year’s Eve and beyond.
MAKEUP
ETOnline.com

Kate Spade Surprise Holiday Sale: Take Up to 75% Off the Chicest Handbag Styles

Kate Spade Surprise's early holiday deals are live and they're good -- just in time for the season of gift-giving too, no less. Kate Spade sales really are the gifts that keep giving -- especially during the holiday season! Shoppers can take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop -- including handbags, wallets, totes, jewelry, keychains and accessories, gift sets, clothing, shoes and more.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Oh, What Fun! Shop the Season’s Most Lust-Worthy, Party-Ready Handbags

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Party bags are back! Whether you’re headed to a black-tie Christmas party or a Champagne-drenched soirée, you’re going to need some arm candy slung around your wrist or shoulder—holiday handbags are the most fashionable kind of plus one, after all.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Y2K Called, and Flared Leggings Are Back! Shop My Favorite Pair For $40

Look out, 2022: my ankles will be suffocated no more! All my early-2000s dreams are coming true, because flared leggings are absolutely a trend again. I have bought a few different pairs from various brands, but these Old Navy High-Waisted CozeCore Boot-Cut Pants ($40) take the cake. Why? Because the inside of the fabric is soft and warm, so they keep me cozier on cold days than typical leggings. They come in sizes XS-4X, and I took my usual size large.
APPAREL
People

Iman on How Daughter Lexi Helped Her Embrace 8-Lb. Weight Gain: 'She Said, 'Buy Bigger Pants!''

Iman's latest lesson in body positivity came from her 21-year-old daughter Alexandria Jones. In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the Somalian supermodel and CARE global advocate gets candid about unrealistic beauty standards and how she did her part to change them with Lexi (her daughter with late husband David Bowie). "It starts with women and it starts with young girls," Iman says of body image and inclusivity.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Jennifer Aniston's Choice of Water Bottle Nearly Distracted Us From Her $3,300 Princess Diana-Inspired Bag

Jennifer Aniston sightings are rare, and Jennifer Aniston sightings featuring Fiji water are rarer. She likely influenced you to buy some Smartwater at some point during her 12-year spokesperson tenure, meaning this water bottle choice was an accessory switch-up that was a decade in the making. But that's not the part of her '90s-esque outfit we're here to talk about.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ETOnline.com

The Best Winter Boots to Shop Before the Holidays

Imagining winter fashion without a sturdy pair of boots is like thinking about teens without TikTok: impossible. Even though the contents of nearly everyone's wardrobe has become more sweatshirts and sweatpants than anything else, there's no doubt that a pair of the best winter boots will do a closet good. And if you're looking for the perfect style to add to your collection of winter shoes, you've come to the right place.
APPAREL
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SPY

The Best Field Jackets for Military-Inspired Style During Any Season

Field jackets are one of the few pieces of men’s clothing that you can buy (and wear) any time of the year. Whether you need something for chilly spring evenings, summer travel or winter layering, we suggest considering a new field jacket. Not sure where to start? Unsure where these jackets even came from? Read on. The History of Field Jackets Field jackets have seen a huge resurgence lately thanks to 70s/80s nostalgia and menswear’s never-ending love affair with military-inspired clothing. As fashion connoisseurs have pointed out, the military is menswear’s most prolific designer, with staples like boots, chinos, modern suits and...
APPAREL

